Pharmaceutical packaging equipment market to reach $ 8.24 billion by 2022

The global equipment market is expected to reach $ 8.24 billion by 2022 from $ 5.93 billion approximately in 2017, registering an approximate CAGR of 6.8 percent, according to the latest (M&M) report.

Some of the factors driving this market are expanding market, rising need of novel and flexible equipment, growing offshore manufacturing in the market, and increasing contract manufacturing in the equipment. In addition, the rising need for stringent regulatory compliances and validation processes compelling the replacement of older equipment are also offering significant growth opportunities in the equipment market.

The development of production lines for small batch size and research purposes, growing focus of manufacturers to cut operational costs, and rising emphasis on labelling and serialisation for anti-counterfeiting of drugs are the key trends in the equipment market.

In 2016, the primary equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the equipment market. The large share can be attributed to the rising regulatory modifications, rapid growth in the industry, and rising technological advancements. The primary equipment market is further segmented into aseptic filling and sealing equipment, bottle filling and capping equipment, blister equipment, soft tube filling and sealing machines, sachet equipment, strip equipment, counting equipment, and others. In 2016, the aseptic filling and sealing equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the primary equipment market, said the M&M report.

The liquid equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the equipment market in 2016. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for automated solutions, rising incidence of eye and ear disorders, and growing demand for integrated lines for liquid products. However, according to M&M, the other equipment segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during 2017-22. These equipment are used for of products such as contact lenses, blood plasma fractionates, nanosomes, and other such novel products.

In 2016, North America dominated the global equipment market. High R&D expenditure, the presence of major market players, and increasing government support are some of the factors driving the growth of the equipment market in this region.