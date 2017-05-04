Pharmaceutical packaging equipment market to reach $ 8.24 billion by 2022

The global pharmaceutical packaging
equipment market is expected to reach $ 8.24 billion by 2022 from $ 5.93 billion approximately in 2017, registering an approximate CAGR of 6.8 percent, according to the latest MarketsandMarkets
(M&M) report.
Some of the factors driving this market are expanding generics
market, rising need of novel and flexible packaging
equipment, growing offshore manufacturing in the pharmaceutical
market, and increasing contract manufacturing in the pharmaceutical packaging
equipment. In addition, the rising need for stringent regulatory compliances and validation processes compelling the replacement of older equipment are also offering significant growth opportunities in the pharmaceutical packaging
equipment market.
The development of production lines for small batch size and research purposes, growing focus of pharmaceutical
manufacturers to cut operational costs, and rising emphasis on labelling and serialisation for anti-counterfeiting of drugs are the key trends in the pharmaceutical packaging
equipment market.
In 2016, the primary packaging
equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical packaging
equipment market. The large share can be attributed to the rising regulatory modifications, rapid growth in the pharmaceutical
industry, and rising technological advancements. The primary packaging
equipment market is further segmented into aseptic filling and sealing equipment, bottle filling and capping equipment, blister packaging
equipment, soft tube filling and sealing machines, sachet packaging
equipment, strip packaging
equipment, counting equipment, and others. In 2016, the aseptic filling and sealing equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the primary packaging
equipment market, said the M&M report.
The liquid packaging
equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical packaging
equipment market in 2016. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for automated packaging
solutions, rising incidence of eye and ear disorders, and growing demand for integrated packaging
lines for liquid pharmaceutical
products. However, according to M&M, the other packaging
equipment segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during 2017-22. These equipment are used for packaging
of products such as contact lenses, blood plasma fractionates, nanosomes, and other such novel pharmaceutical
products.
In 2016, North America dominated the global pharmaceutical packaging
equipment market. High R&D expenditure, the presence of major pharmaceutical
market players, and increasing government support are some of the factors driving the growth of the pharmaceutical packaging
equipment market in this region.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU