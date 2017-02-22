TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Plastics & Polymers » International News

Packaging machines maker Kautex Maschinenbau to expand Bonn facility
Business Standard

A COMMERCIAL FEATURE

What's this ?

Commercial Feature is a Business Standard Digital Marketing Initiative.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing or editing these articles.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

Sonoco acquires Peninsula Packaging for $ 230 mn

This will help Sonoco expand its presence in thermoforming packaging space targeted at fresh foods

BS B2B Bureau  |  South Carolina, USA 

Thermoforming packaging

Sonoco, one of the largest diversified global packaging companies, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Peninsula Packaging Company for approximately $230 million in cash. Peninsula, which is owned by a fund managed by Odyssey Investment Partners LLC, is a leading manufacturer of thermoformed packaging for fresh fruit and vegetables found in the fast-growing perimeter of retail supermarkets. The transaction is subject to normal regulatory review and is expected to close by the second quarter of 2017.

Founded in 2001, the California-based Peninsula Packaging has 2016 proforma sales of approximately $190 million and operates five manufacturing facilities, four in the US and one in Mexico. The majority of its business is focused on packaging for a wide range of whole fresh fruits, pre-cut fruits and produce and prepared salad mixes, as well as baked goods. Peninsula’s customer base includes most of the leading household names for fresh fruits and vegetables found at retail.

“Our goal has been to strategically expand our consumer packaging portfolio to grow our offerings in both the centre of the store and the fast growing perimeter. With the addition of Peninsula, Sonoco will nearly double its thermoforming packaging capabilities and occupy a strong packaging position serving the perimeter in fresh food products, combined with our existing offerings in the center of the store, including those serving a range of frozen and shelf-stable foods,” commented Jack Sanders, president and chief executive officer, Sonoco.

Over the past several years, supermarkets have reportedly spent $15 billion growing their freshly prepared options in order to increase sales of items along the perimeter of the store. According to a recent industry research study, perimeter store sales of fresh foods is expected to achieve a compounded average growth rate (CAGR) of between 6 percent and 7 percent over the next four years.

“Combining Peninsula’s product lines with Sonoco’s packaging capabilities positions us extremely well to capture new growth in the rapidly expanding fresh and natural category, while greatly accelerating and enhancing our ability to offer our customers the most diverse consumer packaging formats and solutions in the industry. For example, this combination will allow Sonoco to deliver manufacturing and supply chain synergies gained from the connection between thermoformed trays and film lidding stock, which is an important customer differentiator,” said Rob Tiede, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Sonoco.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Sonoco acquires Peninsula Packaging for $ 230 mn

This will help Sonoco expand its presence in thermoforming packaging space targeted at fresh foods

This will help Sonoco expand its presence in thermoforming packaging space targeted at fresh foods
Sonoco, one of the largest diversified global packaging companies, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Peninsula Packaging Company for approximately $230 million in cash. Peninsula, which is owned by a fund managed by Odyssey Investment Partners LLC, is a leading manufacturer of thermoformed packaging for fresh fruit and vegetables found in the fast-growing perimeter of retail supermarkets. The transaction is subject to normal regulatory review and is expected to close by the second quarter of 2017.

Founded in 2001, the California-based Peninsula Packaging has 2016 proforma sales of approximately $190 million and operates five manufacturing facilities, four in the US and one in Mexico. The majority of its business is focused on packaging for a wide range of whole fresh fruits, pre-cut fruits and produce and prepared salad mixes, as well as baked goods. Peninsula’s customer base includes most of the leading household names for fresh fruits and vegetables found at retail.

“Our goal has been to strategically expand our consumer packaging portfolio to grow our offerings in both the centre of the store and the fast growing perimeter. With the addition of Peninsula, Sonoco will nearly double its thermoforming packaging capabilities and occupy a strong packaging position serving the perimeter in fresh food products, combined with our existing offerings in the center of the store, including those serving a range of frozen and shelf-stable foods,” commented Jack Sanders, president and chief executive officer, Sonoco.

Over the past several years, supermarkets have reportedly spent $15 billion growing their freshly prepared options in order to increase sales of items along the perimeter of the store. According to a recent industry research study, perimeter store sales of fresh foods is expected to achieve a compounded average growth rate (CAGR) of between 6 percent and 7 percent over the next four years.

“Combining Peninsula’s product lines with Sonoco’s packaging capabilities positions us extremely well to capture new growth in the rapidly expanding fresh and natural category, while greatly accelerating and enhancing our ability to offer our customers the most diverse consumer packaging formats and solutions in the industry. For example, this combination will allow Sonoco to deliver manufacturing and supply chain synergies gained from the connection between thermoformed trays and film lidding stock, which is an important customer differentiator,” said Rob Tiede, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Sonoco.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

Sonoco acquires Peninsula Packaging for $ 230 mn

This will help Sonoco expand its presence in thermoforming packaging space targeted at fresh foods

Sonoco, one of the largest diversified global packaging companies, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Peninsula Packaging Company for approximately $230 million in cash. Peninsula, which is owned by a fund managed by Odyssey Investment Partners LLC, is a leading manufacturer of thermoformed packaging for fresh fruit and vegetables found in the fast-growing perimeter of retail supermarkets. The transaction is subject to normal regulatory review and is expected to close by the second quarter of 2017.

Founded in 2001, the California-based Peninsula Packaging has 2016 proforma sales of approximately $190 million and operates five manufacturing facilities, four in the US and one in Mexico. The majority of its business is focused on packaging for a wide range of whole fresh fruits, pre-cut fruits and produce and prepared salad mixes, as well as baked goods. Peninsula’s customer base includes most of the leading household names for fresh fruits and vegetables found at retail.

“Our goal has been to strategically expand our consumer packaging portfolio to grow our offerings in both the centre of the store and the fast growing perimeter. With the addition of Peninsula, Sonoco will nearly double its thermoforming packaging capabilities and occupy a strong packaging position serving the perimeter in fresh food products, combined with our existing offerings in the center of the store, including those serving a range of frozen and shelf-stable foods,” commented Jack Sanders, president and chief executive officer, Sonoco.

Over the past several years, supermarkets have reportedly spent $15 billion growing their freshly prepared options in order to increase sales of items along the perimeter of the store. According to a recent industry research study, perimeter store sales of fresh foods is expected to achieve a compounded average growth rate (CAGR) of between 6 percent and 7 percent over the next four years.

“Combining Peninsula’s product lines with Sonoco’s packaging capabilities positions us extremely well to capture new growth in the rapidly expanding fresh and natural category, while greatly accelerating and enhancing our ability to offer our customers the most diverse consumer packaging formats and solutions in the industry. For example, this combination will allow Sonoco to deliver manufacturing and supply chain synergies gained from the connection between thermoformed trays and film lidding stock, which is an important customer differentiator,” said Rob Tiede, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Sonoco.

image
Business Standard
177 22