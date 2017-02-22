Sonoco acquires Peninsula Packaging for $ 230 mn

Sonoco, one of the largest diversified global companies, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Peninsula Company for approximately $230 million in cash. Peninsula, which is owned by a fund managed by Partners LLC, is a leading manufacturer of thermoformed for fresh fruit and vegetables found in the fast-growing perimeter of retail supermarkets. The transaction is subject to normal regulatory review and is expected to close by the second quarter of 2017.

Founded in 2001, the California-based Peninsula has 2016 proforma sales of approximately $190 million and operates five manufacturing facilities, four in the US and one in Mexico. The majority of its business is focused on for a wide range of whole fresh fruits, pre-cut fruits and produce and prepared salad mixes, as well as baked goods. Peninsula’s customer base includes most of the leading household names for fresh fruits and vegetables found at retail.

“Our goal has been to strategically expand our consumer portfolio to grow our offerings in both the centre of the store and the fast growing perimeter. With the addition of Peninsula, will nearly double its thermoforming capabilities and occupy a strong position serving the perimeter in fresh food products, combined with our existing offerings in the center of the store, including those serving a range of frozen and shelf-stable foods,” commented Jack Sanders, president and chief executive officer,

Over the past several years, supermarkets have reportedly spent $15 billion growing their freshly prepared options in order to increase sales of items along the perimeter of the store. According to a recent industry research study, perimeter store sales of fresh foods is expected to achieve a compounded average growth rate (CAGR) of between 6 percent and 7 percent over the next four years.

“Combining Peninsula’s product lines with Sonoco’s capabilities positions us extremely well to capture new growth in the rapidly expanding fresh and natural category, while greatly accelerating and enhancing our ability to offer our customers the most diverse consumer formats and solutions in the industry. For example, this combination will allow to deliver manufacturing and supply chain synergies gained from the connection between thermoformed trays and film lidding stock, which is an important customer differentiator,” said Rob Tiede, executive vice president and chief operating officer,