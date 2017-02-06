Supreme Petrochem starts swing production line at Nagothane plant

Ltd, one of the leading producers of (PS) in India, has commissioned a swing production line at its Wangani (Nagothane, Maharashtra) plant that is capable to manufacture methyl methacrylate (SMMA) or (PS). As result of this modification, which was carried out in one of the three PS lines at the Wangani plant, the company will be able to produce 42,500 tonnes per annum of SMMA.

“The trial runs for producing methyl methacrylate by modifying one of the lines at the plant in Maharashtra into a swing line capable of producing either PS or have been completed. This modified line with a capacity of 42500 TPA is now ready for commercial production,” said in a BSE filing on Friday.

Polysty Inc, USA, provided the technology for the modification, which involved investment of about Rs 6 crore, of the PS line and production of SMMA.

methyl methacrylate is widely used for optical sheets and other applications such as homeware, office accessories, toys and medical devices.

Ltd is a joint venture between Supreme Industries Limited - the plastic processing company that produces pipes & fittings, moulded & extruded products – and the Rajan Raheja Group.