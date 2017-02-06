TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Plastics & Polymers » News on Plastic & Polymer Industry

Praxair starts hydrogen facility for Dow Chemical in US Gulf Coast
Business Standard

A COMMERCIAL FEATURE

What's this ?

Commercial Feature is a Business Standard Digital Marketing Initiative.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing or editing these articles.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

Supreme Petrochem starts swing production line at Nagothane plant

This will enable the company to produce 42,500 tonnes of styrene methyl methacrylate (SMMA)

Rakesh Rao  |  Mumbai 

Metabolix sells biopolymer assets to CJ CheilJedang

Supreme Petrochem Ltd, one of the leading producers of polystyrene (PS) polymer in India, has commissioned a swing production line at its Wangani (Nagothane, Maharashtra) plant that is capable to manufacture styrene methyl methacrylate (SMMA) or polystyrene (PS). As result of this modification, which was carried out in one of the three PS lines at the Wangani plant, the company will be able to produce 42,500 tonnes per annum of SMMA.

“The trial runs for producing styrene methyl methacrylate by modifying one of the polystyrene lines at the plant in Maharashtra into a swing line capable of producing either PS or SMMA have been completed. This modified line with a SMMA capacity of 42500 TPA is now ready for commercial production,” said Supreme Petrochem in a BSE filing on Friday.

Polysty Inc, USA, provided the technology for the modification, which involved investment of about Rs 6 crore, of the PS line and production of SMMA. 

Styrene methyl methacrylate is widely used for optical sheets and other applications such as homeware, office accessories, toys and medical devices.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd is a joint venture between Supreme Industries Limited - the plastic processing company that produces pipes & fittings, moulded & extruded products – and the Rajan Raheja Group.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Supreme Petrochem starts swing production line at Nagothane plant

This will enable the company to produce 42,500 tonnes of styrene methyl methacrylate (SMMA)

This will enable the company to produce 42,500 tonnes of styrene methyl methacrylate (SMMA)
Supreme Petrochem Ltd, one of the leading producers of polystyrene (PS) polymer in India, has commissioned a swing production line at its Wangani (Nagothane, Maharashtra) plant that is capable to manufacture styrene methyl methacrylate (SMMA) or polystyrene (PS). As result of this modification, which was carried out in one of the three PS lines at the Wangani plant, the company will be able to produce 42,500 tonnes per annum of SMMA.

“The trial runs for producing styrene methyl methacrylate by modifying one of the polystyrene lines at the plant in Maharashtra into a swing line capable of producing either PS or SMMA have been completed. This modified line with a SMMA capacity of 42500 TPA is now ready for commercial production,” said Supreme Petrochem in a BSE filing on Friday.

Polysty Inc, USA, provided the technology for the modification, which involved investment of about Rs 6 crore, of the PS line and production of SMMA. 

Styrene methyl methacrylate is widely used for optical sheets and other applications such as homeware, office accessories, toys and medical devices.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd is a joint venture between Supreme Industries Limited - the plastic processing company that produces pipes & fittings, moulded & extruded products – and the Rajan Raheja Group.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

Supreme Petrochem starts swing production line at Nagothane plant

This will enable the company to produce 42,500 tonnes of styrene methyl methacrylate (SMMA)

Supreme Petrochem Ltd, one of the leading producers of polystyrene (PS) polymer in India, has commissioned a swing production line at its Wangani (Nagothane, Maharashtra) plant that is capable to manufacture styrene methyl methacrylate (SMMA) or polystyrene (PS). As result of this modification, which was carried out in one of the three PS lines at the Wangani plant, the company will be able to produce 42,500 tonnes per annum of SMMA.

“The trial runs for producing styrene methyl methacrylate by modifying one of the polystyrene lines at the plant in Maharashtra into a swing line capable of producing either PS or SMMA have been completed. This modified line with a SMMA capacity of 42500 TPA is now ready for commercial production,” said Supreme Petrochem in a BSE filing on Friday.

Polysty Inc, USA, provided the technology for the modification, which involved investment of about Rs 6 crore, of the PS line and production of SMMA. 

Styrene methyl methacrylate is widely used for optical sheets and other applications such as homeware, office accessories, toys and medical devices.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd is a joint venture between Supreme Industries Limited - the plastic processing company that produces pipes & fittings, moulded & extruded products – and the Rajan Raheja Group.

image
Business Standard
177 22