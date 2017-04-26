Corporation, the second-largest discount store retailer in the US with net income of $ 2.737 billion in 2016, has announced five new sustainable goals as part of its strategy to make more eco-friendly.

“We know our guests pay attention to and its impact on the environment. When we provide them with thoughtfully designed, environmentally friendly packaging, we are able to help them take another step toward sustainable living,” said Jennifer Silberman, chief sustainability officer,

The company began the work on its first goal in 2013 - to enhance at least 50 of its owned brand packages to be more sustainable by 2016. teams exceeded in serving up 160 enhanced designs that used fewer materials and more recycled content, and were recyclable themselves.

Now, the retailer is broadening the scale with the launch of five new sustainable goals that reflect challenges the industry is facing today, and areas where can drive the most change.

Jennifer said, “As a leader in design, we can use our expertise to create more sustainable options for our guests and help deliver products that are both better-for-you and better for the environment. With the power of Target’s team and our scale as one of the country’s largest retailers, we hope to be a catalyst for change across the industry - aiming for the day when all will be recyclable, and leading the way to a packaging-waste-free world.”

These goals are eliminating expanded polystyrene; sourcing from sustainably managed forests; adding the label; supporting The Partnership; and creating more demand for recycled

Polystyrene, or foam packaging, is a challenge in many ways. It’s a pain to recycle, both for customers and distribution centres. It is also a major cause of ocean plastic contamination - by 2030, it predicted that the oceans would have more plastic than fish! And when not produced using safe methods, it can be harmful to manufacturing workers’ health. So as part of its chemical policy, will work closely with its suppliers and other partners to find better options for its packaging, taking into account the performance, cost and availability of materials.

The goal to source from sustainably managed forests is an important part of the forest products policy unveiled by earlier this month. With the help of the company’s vendors and other partners, will work to understand the origin of the raw materials that go into its paper-based and improve the sustainability of forests where the timber used to produce them was grown.

Target's five new sustainable goals GreenBlue’s label is an industry standard that lets consumers know exactly how to recycle a particular piece of As a member of the Sustainable Coalition, Target’s already got it on its more than 1,700 product packages - more than any other retailer. “We’ll keep up the momentum by continuing to look for ways to place the label on more of our owned brand whenever space allows,” said the retailer.

As the first retailer to join The Partnership, will make it easier for consumers to recycle by increasing access to the resources they need. Studies show just 53 percent of the US population have as a standard service, and even fewer have cart-based programs. The company’s investment will bring curb-side to more underserved communities - increasing and making more recycled raw materials available for

The industry is struggling to help consumers understand how and why is so important. So will champion the cause by advancing the idea that all will be recyclable one day, making the process easier for all. The company has joined two industry efforts to help - The Material Recovery Facility of the Future (a project working toward a vision that all can be recycled) and Beyond 34 (a project focused on demonstrating and sharing the best practices to raise the US rate beyond the current rate of 34 percent).