Ltd has completed work on the 1 MW solar power generation system, built with an investment of about Rs 6 crores, which will provide power to Commercial Syn Bags' manufacturing unit at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh (MP).

The electricity generated through this system, which is located at Ujaas Solar Park, Sitamau (MP), will be used for captive consumption by (Comsyn). "This is the first move of the company towards utilisation of green & renewable energy, a way towards go green initiative," said in a press release.

In December last year, had placed an order with for purchase of 1.0 MW solar power generating system which will be installed at land to be acquired by the company at Ujaas Solar Park.

Ltd is the manufacturer FIBC bulk bags, poly tarpaulin, woven sacks & bags, and polypropylene (PP) & HDPE fabric.