Business Standard Financial Planning Workshop at Dena Bank, Mumbai.

Business Standard held a Financial Planning Workshop at Dena Bank, Mumbai on April 29, 2017. This intuitive workshop was conducted by Chirag Gokani, the Founder and Principal Advisor of Wealthwiz advisors. The workshop focussed on the topics like importance of financial planning, cost of delay, having a healthy income-expense-saving balance along with planning for children’s education and retirement. It also elaborated on mutual fund as an investment and tax saving instrument.
