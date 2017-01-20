Business Standard Financial Planning Workshop at JBIMS

This insightful workshop was conducted by Chirag Gokani, the Founder and Principal Advisor of Wealthwiz Advisors. It focussed on the need for early financial planning, having a healthy income-expense-saving balance along with planning for children’s education and retirement. It also elaborated on mutual fund as an investment and tax saving instrument. The workshop was well-received by the young minds of the institute.
