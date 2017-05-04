TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Sponsored Content » Events » Article

Fridays With Business Standard At Graphene Media, Mumbai.
Business Standard

SPONSORED CONTENT

What's this ?

Sponsored Content is written by and on behalf of our Sponsors/Advertisers. Purely a Commercial Arrangement, the advertisers pay to get this content published.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing/editing this article.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

Financial Planning Workshop at Institute of Technology & Science, Ghaziabad

Business Standard organised a Financial Planning Workshop at Institute of Technology & Science

Financial Planning Workshop at Institute of Technology & Science, Ghaziabad

Taking ahead its mission to empower emerging leaders, Business Standard organised a  financial planning workshop for students of Institute of Technology & Science, Ghaziabad on April 13, 2017. The workshop received an overwhelming response from the students. It was conducted by a certified financial planner who shed light on the topics like importance of investing early, how to read stock market pages of a business newspaper, cost of delay in investments, debt:equity - how to decide the ratio and more. Post the session, a written Business Quiz was conducted and the top 3 scorers – Shreya Singh (1st), Dilisha Menon (2nd) and Ankur Kaushik (3rd) were awarded certificates and medals. 

(This story has not been created or edited by Business Standard editorial staff.)

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Financial Planning Workshop at Institute of Technology & Science, Ghaziabad

Business Standard organised a Financial Planning Workshop at Institute of Technology & Science

Business Standard organised a Financial Planning Workshop at Institute of Technology & Science Taking ahead its mission to empower emerging leaders, Business Standard organised a  financial planning workshop for students of Institute of Technology & Science, Ghaziabad on April 13, 2017. The workshop received an overwhelming response from the students. It was conducted by a certified financial planner who shed light on the topics like importance of investing early, how to read stock market pages of a business newspaper, cost of delay in investments, debt:equity - how to decide the ratio and more. Post the session, a written Business Quiz was conducted and the top 3 scorers – Shreya Singh (1st), Dilisha Menon (2nd) and Ankur Kaushik (3rd) were awarded certificates and medals. 

(This story has not been created or edited by Business Standard editorial staff.)

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Financial Planning Workshop at Institute of Technology & Science, Ghaziabad

Business Standard organised a Financial Planning Workshop at Institute of Technology & Science

Taking ahead its mission to empower emerging leaders, Business Standard organised a  financial planning workshop for students of Institute of Technology & Science, Ghaziabad on April 13, 2017. The workshop received an overwhelming response from the students. It was conducted by a certified financial planner who shed light on the topics like importance of investing early, how to read stock market pages of a business newspaper, cost of delay in investments, debt:equity - how to decide the ratio and more. Post the session, a written Business Quiz was conducted and the top 3 scorers – Shreya Singh (1st), Dilisha Menon (2nd) and Ankur Kaushik (3rd) were awarded certificates and medals. 

(This story has not been created or edited by Business Standard editorial staff.)

image
Business Standard
177 22