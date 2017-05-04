Financial Planning Workshop at Institute of Technology & Science, Ghaziabad

-
Taking ahead its mission to empower emerging leaders, Business Standard organised a financial planning workshop for students of Institute of Technology & Science, Ghaziabad on April 13, 2017. The workshop received an overwhelming response from the students. It was conducted by a certified financial planner who shed light on the topics like importance of investing early, how to read stock market pages of a business newspaper, cost of delay in investments, debt:equity - how to decide the ratio and more. Post the session, a written Business Quiz was conducted and the top 3 scorers – Shreya Singh (1st), Dilisha Menon (2nd) and Ankur Kaushik (3rd) were awarded certificates and medals.
