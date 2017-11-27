Business Standard continued to make Fridays fun for India Inc. The latest edition of which, was held at Madison World. The programme saw wholehearted participation of Madison World employees. Amongst all the activities, ‘Who Am I’ ruled the stage and saw maximum participation. The revelry continued over snacks and beverages.
SPONSORED CONTENT
What's this ?
Fridays with Business Standard held at Madison World on November 10, 2017
Business Standard continued to make Fridays fun for India Inc.
Last Updated at November 27, 2017 17:49 IST
http://mybs.in/2UaSPk8
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Invest in your future Open a demat account
-
- Take stock of your trades Open a demat account
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- Explore the power of equity Open a demat account
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- Make hay while the sun shines Open a demat account
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU