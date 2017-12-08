Punjab National Bank celebrates 'Fridays with Business Standard'.

-
The busy employees of the Punjab National Bank at BKC (Mumbai), took some time off to participate in the ‘Fridays with Business Standard’. Turning up in huge numbers, the employees not just participated enthusiastically, but also cheered their co-workers heartily. The ‘Who Am I’ contest received the maximum response and cheers. The event was followed by a round of snacks and beverages for everyone.
