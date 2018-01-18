Though marriages are believed to be made in heaven, the entire journey is not always a smooth cakewalk. Rather, it is a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs. Still, it is one of the most beautiful things that can happen to anybody. Hence, when you are blessed with this bliss, it is your responsibility to make it happy and prosperous.



Though many people think the decision of getting married early or late somewhere affects marriage, it actually has nothing much to do with being happy. Whether it was love at first sight, an arranged one or a nuptial bond where you dated for quite a while, when you are married you need to know how to be happy. A happy married life is not a myth. It is the truth that both the partners have to work for.



There might be times when you feel the spark is not there anymore, the true essence of love has been missing or maybe it’s just not working out anymore. These petite feelings can sit back in your head and ruin your entire marriage. So, instead of allowing these thoughts to take over your mind, give time to your relationship and build a happier marriage.

Wondering how can you do so? Here are the 6 ways to build a happier marriage:



Get romantically involved



You might have fallen for someone and given your best to know that person well. The effort that you have given to be romantically involved with the person whom you love is the best feeling in the world. But has the involvement remained the same after you got married to the same person? Well, gradually you might feel that the romance is fading away. Love might feel like an emotion that need not be expressed.



But the truth is that love has no age and the whole definition of expressing love just changes after marriage. Relive the moments of the early stages of your relationship with your partner. Send flirty texts, prepare special home cooked meals, go out for romantic dinners, plan for long drives to let your partner know that you are still in love. In case you don’t have a car of your own, don’t worry. You can consider buying it through easy four-wheeler finance. This will not be hard on your pocket and you can also make your partner happy.



Show how much you care



After marriage, the partners often start taking each other for granted. This is something they feel is natural when the relationship gets old. But this tendency of not giving importance to each other’s feelings or desires anymore is the most dangerous thing. It is like slow-poison which can take your relation on the verge of destruction. Just by doing a few simple things you can show how much you care about that person and make each other happy.





By taking care of their silly desires and being careful about each other’s comfort you can show how much you care for your partner. Apart from, doing the small gestures, make sure to buy a life insurance policy as this will be the best way to make your partner feel that you are concerned about his/her security even when you are not with him/her.

Be patient and listen to your partner



You might have made a habit of not listening to your partner anymore. The patience that you had at the beginning of the relationship might have disappeared. All you might care about is your opinions and your feelings. So, in a way when your partner is talking, it might just feel like a nagging conversation. But is that actually fair to impose your thinking on your partner and ignoring his/her feelings? No, it is not at all. Both the partners must have equal respect and position in a relationship.

Your partner deserves to be heard because even he/she yearns for active engagement in a conversation. Instead of ignoring your partner’s opinion and feelings, take out some time to listen and only listen properly. If you keep quiet and listen to the person first and reciprocate back where required, then it wouldn’t sound nagging anymore. Listen to your partner’s viewpoint even in an argument to maintain a healthy marriage.



Make every little thing count



A marriage is not like the last minute preparation for an exam. You need to put in hard work and effort every single day to make it work. But when you start doing little things with love and affection, it wouldn’t feel like a big deal to you. A good morning wish at the start of the day, a goodnight kiss before going to bed, keeping check on your partner during his/her bad mood days, small gestures to show appreciation and tiny efforts to do something ordinary for your partner like doing household chores or preparing a meal or planning a sudden vacation even without being asked can help you maintain a great married life. You don’t have to buy your partner expensive gifts. Instead, give them your valuable time and effort by doing little things that count.





We understand sometimes monetary instability becomes a hindrance to fulfilling even the smallest desires of your partner. In such situations, instead of compromising with the happiness of your partner, take an instant personal loan with low EMI and meet the urgent expenses. When your partner will feel you have given him/her the desired attention, it will make your bonding even stronger.

Share your child’s responsibility



If you have agreed to have babies together then you should also share the responsibility of the child together. Often wives are considered as mere caretakers in a relationship. While many times husbands feel that they are nothing but just a babysitter for their own child, on certain occasions wives tend to impose the entire financial responsibility of the child on their husband. In both the cases, such role division can ruin the relation and make the partners disrespect each other.

However, by sharing your child’s responsibility equally you can make the relationship better. If both the married partners divide the responsibilities equally within themselves, it wouldn’t feel like a job or a favour anymore. Be emotionally and financially responsible for your child and you will definitely have a happy married life.



Compliments are necessary



Even if you feel it is pointless to compliment the person who is always there for you, you are wrong. Even though your spouse is always with you do compliment him or her as that will make that person feel good about himself or herself. These simple words are extremely necessary to keep the marriage alive.



Whenever you feel it is unnecessary to reveal your thoughts and appreciation just because the other person is aware of it, always remember that in a healthy and happy marriage, compliments actually make the other person feel how special he/she is for you. The other person might not say it in words but will obviously expect to be appreciated for his or her efforts. Complimenting can just make things work out in a better way in your relationship.



A marriage is definitely not something that can be taken lightly. So, don’t treat it casually, it is one of the most important things of your life. In a marriage, both the partners should show affection, love, participation, and commitment to make things work. If you have fallen in love and decided to stay together till eternity makes you apart, then value it and build a happy marriage by following the tips mentioned above.