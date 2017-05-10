Business & Leisure Travel Inspiration for Entrepreneurs

Business & Leisure Travel Inspiration: 3 Ways For Every Entrepreneur To Find Ideas & Motivation For Business In Everyday Life



Every piece of music, every work of art and every rights movement all came from an idea, a moment of inspiration that propelled the progenitors/creators. Ideas are powerful; they are the platform on which many phenomenal businesses have grown themselves to become inspirations to current and budding entrepreneurs.



Ideas are sparked into existence usually by some independent and unexpected factor; they do not just come about because we will them into existence. Having a eureka moment which drives change, becomes more possible with a shift from routine and convention and when we do things we would not usually do i.e. go places we have never been before or carry out routine activities differently.





Simply put, most ideas can be found in the world around us according to Andy Boynton, co-author of The Idea Hunter. It’s not always smooth sailing when you’re working in a team, as when budding ideas are being discussed some discord might exist, which is only natural as the strengths and weaknesses of a concept are identified. This discord and incongruence is often referred to as “ creative friction ”. This is a fairly normal part of taking a new idea from conceptualisation to execution. So how do you go about positioning and reinventing yourself as a thought leader or as a budding entrepreneur? Here are a few tips that will get you out of your innovation rut and help you think creatively again.

1. Observe foreign locations, cultures and people… TRAVEL





As an entrepreneur, travelling for leisure is one of the most rewarding experiences and an investment worth making. In recent years, the combination of travel for leisure and business has been referred to as bleisure travel. Sometimes the opportunity may exist to kill two birds with one stone in this way. On your next business trip, take some time out to actually explore your surrounds and take in the environment that you’re in, and we’re not referring to the hotel room, venture outdoors as well.



Today we use grills, gas cookers, electric stoves and grills among other things to prepare our meals. In some countries, here in India itself all they have is firewood and an occasional kerosene stove or two. However, both options provide the same outcome – a cooked meal – albeit they may operate at different levels of efficiency and provide different levels of quality.





People all over the world, from different cultures, will always have things that they do differently to you . This human and cultural variety provides a very wide pool of ideas. Take your time to observe people of other cultures, notice the way they approach problems, the principles and methods they apply towards problem solving. You will likely pick up a thing or two.



If you have to visit such places physically, plan a trip during your vacation, meet the people, participate in their culture and relish their diversity. It may be just what you need. Recent research continually suggests that travelling may increase levels of productivity . Besides the stress-relieving attribute of taking vacations, there is the promise of the stimulation of your mind when you visit a new environment. The idea for Disneyland’s Magic Kingdom was born on such an expedition, when Walt Disney visited Tivoli Gardens, one of Europe’s oldest amusement parks. Remember, exploration and observation are the mothers of creativity and innovation, so explore like Walt Disney and prepare to reap the benefits.

2. Write down every potential opportunity



You are not perfect, no one is. This implies that in the course of your life, you must have failed at something, anything. Perhaps in your business, you have abandoned a job or activity, ignored it or failed to address it in an effective manner.



Self awareness, could improve your leadership skills. Keep an ever-updated list of your shortcomings and failings, as each is a potential opportunity. Your employees are not exempt in this. Keep a running list of their failures too. The way you and your employees have been going about a particular task may not be the best way to achieve it. This list will help make situations like this more recognizable. It will help you eliminate deficiencies and come up with new and better solutions to approach and manage tasks of difficulty.



3. Feed your curiosity

Many times, we tend to glaze over things in the course of everyday life. A lot happens around us but our addiction to routine has left us as oblivious. We just get up in the morning, go about the day as usual and retire for the day.

Thousands of inventions that we enjoy today will never have seen the light of the day if their inventors were not curious people. Take your time to notice the details around you that conventional behavior may have kept you from seeing. Walk down that dirt path to see where it leads, pick up that crumpled paper on the ground to see what’s written on it, never be satisfied with a textbook answer or solution; always question yourself and other people.





Successful business woman Nadya Zhexembayeva has been speaking out about reinvention for the last few years and it’s increasing importance for growth and overall success. It seems that businesses and entrepreneurs are finally starting to see the value of reinventing to stay ahead

That said, the curious person owns all the insights gained from observation and exploration, both in life and in business. What’s more, they tend to be the people that are consistently successful at reinventing themselves at just the right time, reaping the rewards and gaining a steady influx in revenue.

(This story has not been created or edited by Business Standard editorial staff.)