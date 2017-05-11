Everything You Need to Know To Plan An Exquisite Wedding

It’s an occasion that dwarfs all others. Indian weddings are beautiful and known the world over for their pomp and splendour.

While every wedding brings joy and untold happiness, does the heady mix of emotions and your desire to plan the wedding of the century seem a little unmanageable to you? Is the whirring sound of the ATM dispensing your earnings louder than the joyful melody of your wedding bells? Don’t worry. You can use these pointers to bring order back to your life and plan your wedding like a pro. Here’s how your ideal wedding can also make perfect financial sense!

1. Budget, It Like There Is A Tomorrow

According to a recent survey, more than one-quarter of all Indian brides want a grand wedding. Though we all know that budgeting is the first step in planning a wedding, no one has managed to figure out a way to predict exactly how much money will be spent on their nuptials. However, there are a few golden rules that will guide you down the right path:

Beware of under-budgeting and keep a certain amount on hand for use right up to the big day

Scout for a location as soon as possible and get the best deal on the venue

Consolidate similar wedding events and functions into one all-day event to save on costs

Make a list separating the necessities from the superfluous

2. The Most Important Factor—Location, Location, Location!

First things first—decide whether you’re going to choose a home wedding or opt for a destination wedding. Once that’s decided, focus on the finer points like consulting with the planner, confirming if the venue price is fixed and that there are no hidden charges, combining the banquet and food to get a better deal, tasting the food and ensuring it is up to the mark, etc. Since venue costs can often exceed six digits, you can save on costs by choosing an off-season wedding date, organising the stay and your various wedding functions at the same venue, etc.

3. Plan the Décor with Care Because Digital Memories Really Do Last A Lifetime!

Elegant and understated or big and splashy, decide on what kind of décor you want and decide your budget before you speak to your decorator or florist! If you’re going minimalist, choose the trendiest colours of the season—green and tangerine—and pair them with neutrals like ivory or beige. Choose flowers that are in season and keep your centrepieces simple. Going all out? Create drama by adding Western elements in your wedding and have a lot of yellow lighting with opulent chandeliers.



4. The Showstoppers—Your Wedding Outfit and Ornaments

This is one area where splurging is universally accepted by parents of both the bride and groom! While you may want to keep your attire and sparkles on a low key, there is simply no way around spending if you also want to be the centre of attention—after all, this is your big day. Off shoulder or one-shoulder Grecian blouses with traditional lehengas and ghagras that mould the body are on trend for the bride this season. When it comes to groom, what’s in fashion is the slim cut, no matter whether he chooses the bandhgala or the sherwani. When it comes to jewellery, OTT is out and what’s in are elegant yet exquisite variations of heritage ornaments. Whatever you do, don’t go for short-terms trends because as we all know, classics are eternal.

5. Invitation Cards to Set The Tone

Whether you’re leaning towards an intimate wedding or going for a big, fat Indian wedding, your wedding invite sets the tone. E-invites sent by the couple themselves are in vogue these days, especially for smaller weddings with a very choosy guest list. Rather than paper cards, gift boxes with jars of artisanal jams or chocolates are in fashion with the invites printed on the box or added in small placards and placed in the box. Ideally, your wedding invite should make a lasting impression on guests, and be something you can look back on with fondness.

6. Transportation and Accommodation— More Important Than You Think!

In a large number of weddings, the family ends up spending a sizeable chunk of money on this category alone. Surprised? Well, arranging for transportation and accommodation of both families of the couple, their close friends and relatives is of vital importance. And you may disrupt the entire wedding schedule due to small mistakes like not allocating enough vehicles for transporting guests to the main venue. Cost saving is possible here with proper planning, so be on your toes to come up with novel ideas. Thoughtful rather than expensive gift hampers in guest rooms and a wedding bus instead of several cars for transportation are some ideas to help you get started.

It is understandable to feel overwhelmed with the decisions and the sheer numbers that a wedding entails, no matter whether you choose a lavish wedding or an intimate one. While you should always keep your finances in mind, this shouldn’t be the reason for you not to plan the wedding you’ve always wanted. Is there a way to finance your dream wedding and not be worried about your wallet? Actually, yes! Take a wedding loan and repay it in easy and stress-free EMIs to give yourself the wedding that you deserve.



