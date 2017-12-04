ICICI - A Bank that Goes Beyond Banking

Adding a big bucket to this ocean of good deeds is the treasure that ICICI has built. It is not a materialistic treasure but rather a treasure that will sustain underprivileged Indians for generations to come. For the best part of two decades now ICICI has been undertaking various CSR initiatives to Empower People and help transform their lives. With a vision to change the working, social and environmental atmosphere, ICICI has succeeded by providing relevant skills, access to loans, market linkage and a basic infrastructure that allows for lives to be transformed and also benefits society as a whole.



They are driving seven developmental initiatives that not only tackle health care and education but also delve into empowerment of villagers and women in remote areas. The initiatives include: Digital Villages, Women Empowerment, Skill Development, Education, Clean India, Green India and Health.



These initiatives have transformed the lives of a whopping 17 million underprivileged Indians. One such inspiring story that touched us is that of Arjun Solanki. “I learnt a skill. I learnt how to dream.” Says Arjun while narrating how his life took a turn when he opted to enroll for a Paint Applications Technique course at the ICICI Academy for Skills.



“I learnt everything about different types of paints, their application and how to deal with common paint problems. I also learnt the basics of managing finances, grooming myself and communication. The emphasis on practical applications helped me in preparing for the real world.”



From being a beginner in the painting industry, Arjun is now an independent painting contractor and has earned the trust of the people in his village solely because of his skills. Today, Arjun is successfully running his business and also regularly employs students who complete the painting course from the ICICI Academy for Skills.

One more amongst the millions of stories is Swapna’s – A physically disabled woman with a will to work beyond her limitations. ICICI provided her with an equitable loan which helped turn her dream into reality. “I started training and employing other differently abled people like me. I even referred them for loans to ICICI Bank. After all, being disabled should not stop anybody from being employed, independent and happy.”



They’ve provided free training to over 190,000 underprivileged youth that helps them earn sustainable livelihood with their skills; while also empowering 2.5 million+ women with loans so they become self-reliant. Moreover they have also impacted over 13 million people through their education initiative.



Covering multiple industries like health, women’s empowerment, Education (950+ school upgraded by enhancing quality of education) and more, ICICI aided in bringing hope to over 17 million people via all their CSR initiatives. Through developing these skills and talents in people, ICICI went way beyond their role of banking to help people live a fruitful life.

