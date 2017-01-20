Witness Bengal on the rise at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2017

Under the able leadership of Mamata Banerjee, Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, the state is geared up for greatness. With an industrial movement that is driving growth across multiple sectors, Bengal is set to lead the nation by example. The third edition of the Bengal Global Businesss Summit is here, to be held today and tomorrow, on the 20th and 21st of January 2017 respectively, and it aims to pave the way for opportunities of growth and business, like never before.

With special focus in investment in each sector, plenary sessions on start-ups and entrepreneurship and an international plenary session which includes multi-country interactions and meetings between businesses, this Summit presents opportunities that will take Bengal to newer heights of prosperity. Business magnates, industry giants, international delegates and entrepreneurs of MSME & start-ups will be present under one roof, to share ideas and experiences.

The has prepared Bengal to become the new focal point for business and development. The President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee, has given his kind consent to support this endeavour is its pursuit of success. The event is to have a grand opening with an Inaugural Address by the Hon'ble President, while the Plenery Sessions will be presided over by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee.

Bengal is on the verge of creating history by setting new standards of economic and industry growth with this two-day event. Partnered by nations like Japan, Poland, Italy and Germany, and with 23 other countries by its side, Bengal is gaining global recognition as an industrial powerhouse. Multiple business delegations from North America, Europe and Asia, are also to be present at the Summit, to join Bengal in its journey to new horizons of growth. Come, be a part of the movement.

Sectoral Seminars will inlude:

Maritime, Inland Waterways, Civil Aviation and Transport Infrastructure

Auto & Auto Ancillary, Defence, Sports Goods and Manufacturing, SME Vendor Development

Mining, Energy, Energy Equipment, Chemicals and Fertilisers

Food Processing, Horticulture, Fisheries, Agro and Allied Services

Health

Education

Skill Development

IT and IT Enabled Services

Urban Development, Urban Infrastructure and Sports Infrastructure

Financial Services, Legal Services

Hospitality, Tourism, Business of Entertainment



There will also be Special Sessions on:

Start-Ups

Country Sessions

Round Table Discussion on Rising Bengal in Emerging India

(This story has not been created or edited by Business Standard editorial staff.)