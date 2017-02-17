Result of Goa Assembly polls to be out by 2 PM on March 11

The result of all 40 constituencies in that went to polls on February 4 would be out within six hours of the counting of votes scheduled on March 11, a top official said on Friday.

The counting of votes will be held at Margao and Panaji simultaneously.

"The counting process will begin at 8 am on March 11. While the first result is expected to be announced by 10 am, all are expected to be announced by 2 pm. Entire counting process would be over within six hours (from 8 am)," Kunal told PTI on Friday.

A voters' turnout of around 82 per cent was recorded in the single-phase elections for 40 seats in South and North districts.

The coastal state is witnessing a four-cornered contest among the ruling BJP, opposition Congress, an alliance led by the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and new entrant the (AAP).