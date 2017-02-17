TRENDING ON BS
Despite aggressive campaigning, Punjab Congress keep fingers crossed

Congress members say they need to be "humble" and not be "brash" like AAP

Business Standard 

Despite aggressive campaigning by Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh, party managers are keeping their fingers crossed about the Assembly poll outcome in the state and are not making claims of forming the next government. The reason: the crucial Malwa area in the state where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress were locked in a tight contest. The party that gets an edge in this region will be closer to winning the elections. Congress members say they need to be “humble” and not be “brash” like the AAP. The results for 117 Assembly seats in the state will be out on March 11.

Congress members say they need to be "humble" and not be "brash" like the AAP.
