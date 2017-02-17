Despite aggressive campaigning, Punjab Congress keep fingers crossed

Despite aggressive campaigning by Punjab chief Amarinder Singh, party managers are keeping their fingers crossed about the Assembly poll outcome in the state and are not making claims of forming the next government. The reason: the crucial Malwa area in the state where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the were locked in a tight contest. The party that gets an edge in this region will be closer to winning the elections. members say they need to be “humble” and not be “brash” like the AAP. The results for 117 Assembly seats in the state will be out on March 11.