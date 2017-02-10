A BJP versus BSP fight in phase 1 voting at UP tomorrow

In Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, 73 seats of a total of 403, will go to polls in phase 1 of the assembly polls. While both caste and communal polarisations are present in pockets across the 15 districts that vote on Saturday, neither of the two is the dominant narrative, which makes this into a closely contested election.

Conventional wisdom borne out of the results of the last couple of assembly elections, and the 2014 Lok Sabha election, suggests that sets the tone for the rest of the state. A party that has won a majority of western UP's 130 seats has gone on to win a majority across the state.

is also the most prosperous and urbanised regions of UP. The first phase has several seats where Muslims could play a crucial role as the community comprises 20 to 25 per cent, or in some seats even up to 30 per cent, of the electorate in most constituencies.

If the is trying its best to ensure a repeat of 2014 Lok Sabha elections, where it won 73 of UP's 80-seats (including two of its ally Apna Dal), other parties believe a comparison of 2017 with 2007 or 2012 assembly polls was more appropriate.

If there are signs of a communal polarisation in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party in urban areas, there are also enough signs to suggest that many in the economically dominant Jat community have lost the love they had for the in 2014. They are upset with the party and could vote for Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal. Earlier this week, President Amit Shah held meetings with the Jat leadership in Delhi to placate them. Dalits, particularly in rural areas, are also again solidly behind Bahujan Samaj Party, while the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance has created a buzz in urban areas.

The wounds of the Muzaffarnagar communal riots of September 2013 are yet to heal, although there have been some efforts from the elders in the two communities to mend fences. Demonetisation has peeved people but it is difficult to ascertain if it would influence voting behaviour.

For 51-year old Vikram Singh in Babri village near Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, Saturday's voting is more about community pride and prestige. Harvesting carrots along with his wife in his nearly 2 acre farmland near the Jat dominated Sonjhwani village, Vikram says the contest in the three riot hit districts of Muzzafarnagar is primarily between and Mayawati's

In Muzaffarnagar and its surrounding areas, the religious divide stares one in the face. Jats, despite their anger at the BJP, could still favour the party, while 'Behenji, as Mayawati is referred to, has become the first choice of Muslims, largely because of the Muslim candidates the party has fielded. That announced its candidates early and this preparedness seems to be helping the party.

The area is India's sugarcane and wheat farming bowl. For the last few years, it had for the last few years suffered an economic meltdown due to mounting sugarcane dues and natural calamities like hailstorm. The situation has eased quite a bit, but there still are sugar mills who have started collecting cane this year without fully clearing previous years' dues.

The is nervous at the prospect of Jats deserting the party with a reason. "The younger Jats might back because of the Muzaffarnagar riots, but the older Jats are likely to return to Ajit Singh's RLD," Ravinder Pal, a timber merchant and small time political worker in Shamli, said. But he puts in a caveat. Communal polarization is sharper in these elections than it was in 2007 or 2012.

Talk of development, government schemes and promises of prosperity is struggling to overcome the caste-communal binary. Not that the 'good work' by the Akhilesh Yadav government is being totally discounted, but the last minute alliance with Congress and ticket distribution could dent the SP-Congress performance.

Seats going to polls in the first phase 73

Region: 15 districts, including Shamli, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Kasganj, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad

Total electors: 2.60 crore

Total number of candidates: 839 (including 77 women)

No of polling stations: 26,823

Urbanisation in western UP: 37% (against 22% for rest of UP)