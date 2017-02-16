Akhilesh does kaam ki baat not mann ki baat: Dimple Yadav

He dreams about the development of Uttar Pradesh, says Akhilesh's wife

Chief Minister is more interested in doing "kaam ki baat" (practical work) rather than "mann ki baat", SP candidate and his wife said on Thursday in an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'.



" mann ki baat nahi karte, balki kaam ki baat karte hain ( believes in action rather than just words). The people should vote him to power again so that continues to be on the development path," she said at a rally in Arya Nagar constituency.



"He is the son of He dreams about its development. He is focused on providing employment opportunities, pension to women, better roads, to students, power supply etc to the people of the state," she said.



Drawing parallels between and BJP, Dimple said, "While supremo was responsible for lining up elephant statues in parks during her tenure, the at the Centre forced people to line up in front of banks in the wake of its demonetisation policy."



"In either case, it was the people who were at the receiving end," she said.



Dimple, who is contesting the crucial state Assembly polls from Kannauj constituency, also claimed that the ruling party had fulfilled most of the promises made in the Samajwadi Party manifesto in the 2012 polls.



She added that women will get 33 per cent reservation in jobs and the age restrictions for such jobs will be removed for them.



The next five phases of the seven-phased Assembly polls will be held on February 19, 23, 27 and on March 4 and 8. Counting of votes will be taken up on March 11.

