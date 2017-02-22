Amit Shah asks UP voters to kill 'KaSaB' - Congress, SP and BSP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief on Wednesday said in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur that the people of the state, if they want development in the state, needed to free themselves of 'Kasab'.

Shah said lest he is misunderstood, by he means 'KA' for party, 'SA' for Samajwadi Party and 'B' for Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP chief, criticised for his recent statements aimed at communal polarisation, said the people of UP needed to kill 'Kasab'.

Ajmal was a Pakistani terrorist caught alive during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks of 2008. After a court trial, was hanged on November 21, 2012.

"Until and unless is laid to rest, development and prosperity will continue to elude UP," the BJP chief said in Chauri Chaura, Gorakphur.

Shah's reference to comes on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's insinuation that the government had provided more money for Muslim graveyards than for Hindu crematoriums and power supply was better during Muslim festival Eid and Ramzan compared to when Hindus celebrated Holi and Diwali.

Modi was criticised roundly for his statement to polarise people on communal lines, and data also suggested that the prime minister was incorrect in claiming power supply was more during Eid. Earlier, Shah has also alleged that the government has distributed laptops only to people of particular castes and religion.

This isn't the first of the acronyms of this election. The prime minister had coined 'SCAM' for SP, Congress, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati. Akhilesh Yadav responded by saying that 'SCAM' stands for 'save the country from and Modi'.

Modi also said that the acronym 'BSP' stands for 'Behenji Sampatti Party'. Mayawati has said 'BJP' stands for Bharatiya Jumla (empty slogan) Party, and the initials of Modi's name stood for 'Negative Dalit Man'.