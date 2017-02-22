Amit Shah asks UP voters to kill 'KaSaB' - Congress, SP and BSP

TRENDING ON BS
UP election 2017: Shivpal refuses to campaign for Congress candidates
Archis Mohan  |  New Delhi 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Wednesday said in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur that the people of the state, if they want development in the state, needed to free themselves of 'Kasab'.

Shah said lest he is misunderstood, by Kasab he means 'KA' for Congress party, 'SA' for Samajwadi Party and 'B' for Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP chief, criticised for his recent statements aimed at communal polarisation, said the people of UP needed to kill 'Kasab'.

Ajmal Kasab was a Pakistani terrorist caught alive during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks of 2008. After a court trial, Kasab was hanged on November 21, 2012.

"Until and unless Kasab is laid to rest, development and prosperity will continue to elude UP," the BJP chief said in Chauri Chaura, Gorakphur.

Shah's reference to Kasab comes on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's insinuation that the SP government had provided more money for Muslim graveyards than for Hindu crematoriums and power supply was better during Muslim festival Eid and Ramzan compared to when Hindus celebrated Holi and Diwali.

Modi was criticised roundly for his statement to polarise people on communal lines, and data also suggested that the prime minister was incorrect in claiming power supply was more during Eid. Earlier, Shah has also alleged that the SP government has distributed laptops only to people of particular castes and religion.

This isn't the first of the acronyms of this election. The prime minister had coined 'SCAM' for SP, Congress, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati. Akhilesh Yadav responded by saying that 'SCAM' stands for 'save the country from Amit Shah and Modi'.

Modi also said that the acronym 'BSP' stands for 'Behenji Sampatti Party'. Mayawati has said 'BJP' stands for Bharatiya Jumla (empty slogan) Party, and the initials of Modi's name stood for 'Negative Dalit Man'.

