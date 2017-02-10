As UP polls approach, BJP has most ad inserts on TV in fifth week of 2017

According to latest data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC), the Bhartiya Janata Party had the maximum number of television advertisement insertions between January 28 and February 3. At 11,563 insertions during the week under consideration, the BJP outstripped other brands like Idea 4G (9,144 insertions), Vivo V5 Plus (8,157 insertions) and Horlicks (7,344 insertions).

The ratings agency under joint industry body releases the top ten advertiser and the top ten brands (in terms of number of ad insertions) on a weekly basis. While the BJP led the charts in terms of brands, FMCG giant HUL led the pecking order for advertisers. The data considers ad-insertions on channels across genres throughout the nation.

The differentiation between brand and advertiser is made on the basis of the company structure. So while HUL falls under the advertiser category, its various products marketing under different names, will fall under the brand category. BJP's ad-insertions on TV however, should not be surprising since election approaches in Uttar Pradesh. What is interesting however is that none of the other political parties seem to be taking the TV route as bullishly as BJP.

The other outlier on the list is the Petroleum Conservation Association with 11,053 inserts, coming in a close second. The rest of the list is made up of the usual suspects with brands from the mobile handset, telecom, FMCG and e-commerce sectors.

In terms of advertisers, while HUL rules supreme, Patanjali Ayurved was a distant second, followed by companies like Reckitt Benckiser, ITC, Cadbury and Colgate Palmolive. The only non-FMCG company on the list was Super Cassettes Industries, the company that owns and operates music label T-series.