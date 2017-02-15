Assembly polls 2017: UP registers over 65% polling in second phase

Over 65 per cent voters cast their ballot in the second phase of the assembly elections across 67 seats on Wednesday, the Commission (EC) said in New Delhi.

"The polling was 65.5 per cent till 5 pm and was continuing," Deputy Commissioner Vijay Dev told reporters New Delhi.

He said that had made cash seizure of Rs 16.5 crore, liquor worth Rs 9 crore and drugs worth Rs 1.1 crore. The official said gold and silver have also been seized.

Officials in Lucknow said that maximum voting was reported from Saharanpur and Lakhimpur Kheri.

Barring some places where Electronic Voting Machines developed some snags, polling was smooth and peaceful in most of the 67 assembly constituencies across 11 districts.

Polling began on Wednesday morning amid tight security at 7 am.

Long queues of women, differently-abled and elderly voters were seen in most parts outside the poll booths.

In the 2012 assembly polls, the average polling in these constituencies was 64 per cent.

A total of 721 candidates were in the fray.