TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Elections » UP Assembly election 2017 » News

LIVE: 68% voting recorded in Uttarakhand, 65.5% in UP till 5 pm
Business Standard

Assembly polls 2017: UP registers over 65% polling in second phase

EC had made cash seizure of Rs 16.5 crore, liquor worth Rs 9 crore and drugs worth Rs 1.1 crore

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Voters, queue, vote, second phase, UP assembly polls, Moradabad
Voters stand in queue to cast their vote during the second phase of UP assembly polls in Moradabad on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Over 65 per cent voters cast their ballot in the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections across 67 seats on Wednesday, the Election Commission (EC) said in New Delhi.

"The polling was 65.5 per cent till 5 pm and was continuing," Deputy Election Commissioner Vijay Dev told reporters New Delhi.

He said that EC had made cash seizure of Rs 16.5 crore, liquor worth Rs 9 crore and drugs worth Rs 1.1 crore. The official said gold and silver have also been seized.

Officials in Lucknow said that maximum voting was reported from Saharanpur and Lakhimpur Kheri.

Barring some places where Electronic Voting Machines developed some snags, polling was smooth and peaceful in most of the 67 assembly constituencies across 11 districts.

Polling began on Wednesday morning amid tight security at 7 am.

Long queues of women, differently-abled and elderly voters were seen in most parts outside the poll booths.

In the 2012 assembly polls, the average polling in these constituencies was 64 per cent.

A total of 721 candidates were in the fray.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Assembly polls 2017: UP registers over 65% polling in second phase

EC had made cash seizure of Rs 16.5 crore, liquor worth Rs 9 crore and drugs worth Rs 1.1 crore

EC had made cash seizure of Rs 16.5 crore, liquor worth Rs 9 crore and drugs worth Rs 1.1 crore
Over 65 per cent voters cast their ballot in the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections across 67 seats on Wednesday, the Election Commission (EC) said in New Delhi.

"The polling was 65.5 per cent till 5 pm and was continuing," Deputy Election Commissioner Vijay Dev told reporters New Delhi.

He said that EC had made cash seizure of Rs 16.5 crore, liquor worth Rs 9 crore and drugs worth Rs 1.1 crore. The official said gold and silver have also been seized.

Officials in Lucknow said that maximum voting was reported from Saharanpur and Lakhimpur Kheri.

Barring some places where Electronic Voting Machines developed some snags, polling was smooth and peaceful in most of the 67 assembly constituencies across 11 districts.

Polling began on Wednesday morning amid tight security at 7 am.

Long queues of women, differently-abled and elderly voters were seen in most parts outside the poll booths.

In the 2012 assembly polls, the average polling in these constituencies was 64 per cent.

A total of 721 candidates were in the fray.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Assembly polls 2017: UP registers over 65% polling in second phase

EC had made cash seizure of Rs 16.5 crore, liquor worth Rs 9 crore and drugs worth Rs 1.1 crore

Over 65 per cent voters cast their ballot in the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections across 67 seats on Wednesday, the Election Commission (EC) said in New Delhi.

"The polling was 65.5 per cent till 5 pm and was continuing," Deputy Election Commissioner Vijay Dev told reporters New Delhi.

He said that EC had made cash seizure of Rs 16.5 crore, liquor worth Rs 9 crore and drugs worth Rs 1.1 crore. The official said gold and silver have also been seized.

Officials in Lucknow said that maximum voting was reported from Saharanpur and Lakhimpur Kheri.

Barring some places where Electronic Voting Machines developed some snags, polling was smooth and peaceful in most of the 67 assembly constituencies across 11 districts.

Polling began on Wednesday morning amid tight security at 7 am.

Long queues of women, differently-abled and elderly voters were seen in most parts outside the poll booths.

In the 2012 assembly polls, the average polling in these constituencies was 64 per cent.

A total of 721 candidates were in the fray.

image
Business Standard
177 22