Assembly polls: What's at stake in west Uttar Pradesh

Here are some facts about west UP where 73 constituencies are going on polls

Here are some facts about west UP where 73 constituencies are going on polls

73 constituencies spread over 15 districts of western UP.

Important constituencies

Mathura, Agra, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut (City), Sardhana, Shamli, Noida, Baghpat, Hathras, Mathura, Bhatta Parsaul, Kairana,

The Electorate



Total of 2.60 crore voters

1.17 crore women

1,508 belonging to third gender category

26,823 polling stations

839 candidates.

Who to watch out for

(Noida seat), son of Home Minister Rajnath Singh,

Legislature Party leader Pradeep Mathur (Mathura) vs spokesman Srikant Sharma

Mriganka Singh (Kairana), daughter of MP Hukum Singh

MLAs (Sardhana) and Suresh Rana (Thanabhawan)

Former state president Lakshmikant Bajpai (Meerut)

RJD chief Lalu Prasad's son-in-law (SP) from Sikandarabad

Sandeep Singh, grandson of Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh from Atrauli

History



In 2012 polls, result stood like this:

24



24



11



Rashtriya Lok Dal 9



5

BS Web Team