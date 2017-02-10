BSP helped BJP by diverting votes in 2014 polls: Akhilesh Yadav

The 403 assembly constituencies in UP will go to polls in 7 phases between Feb 11 and March 8

In a searing attack on BSP, Chief Minister Friday claimed the party led by had diverted its votes in favour of in the 2014 polls as he cautioned the people against voting for his rival parties.



" could not get even a single seat in the last elections (and) when the matter was looked into in depth it was found that on many seats had got its votes transferred in favour of the BJP," he claimed addressing an meeting in favour of his party nominees here.



"The chief (Mayawati) has formed three times with in the past and this time round too they are looking for such a possibility (if required) and so their leader is out to mislead the people, especially Muslims, so as to divide their vote to help the BJP," he stressed.



"If the voters fall to such tactics, could once again help to form its in the state," he said, appealing to people to vote for the SP- alliance "for further taking the state ahead on the path of development".



The president said it was now the turn of the people to give a befitting reply to which had forced "burey din" on them through note ban after promising "achchey din".



The Chief Minister said his has worked for the progress of all sections of society in the past five years and established a balance in the urban and rural areas in development.



The 403 assembly constituencies in UP will go to polls in seven phases between February 11 and March 8 and their results will be out on March 11.

