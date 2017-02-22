Congress-SP alliance will not bear fruit, says BSP

Confident of Mayawati winning the hearts of Uttar Pradesh in the Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday asserted that the Congress- (SP) was already doomed as it was forged out of 'compulsion'.

Speaking to ANI here, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Sudhindra Bhadauria asserted that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Prime Minister Modi, have failed the people, one in Uttar Pradesh while the other in the country.

"People of Uttar Pradesh are going to reject both of them. For the past five years nothing has been done for the security of women here," he added.

He further said, "As far as vice-president Rahul Gandhi is concerned Akhilesh Yadav himself has said that this alliance is not a genuine alliance, it is out of compulsion. Things born out of compulsion do not bear any fruit."

He added that the prime minister is completely neglecting Uttar Pradesh and that is the reason why chief Mayawati said that the people of the state should stand by her.

"They will see that Mayawati is elected with a thumping majority in Uttar Pradesh elections this time. For the fifth time she will be the Chief Minister of this state," Bhadauria said.

In Uttar Pradesh, where minority vote plays a key role in deciding its political fate, Mayawati, while addressing a rally in Gonda, on Tuesday said that if a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government is formed in the state it will remove the provision of reservation for Dalits.

"If in these elections, by any chance, a BJP-led government comes to power, it will, by following its Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) agenda, either remove reservation for the backward classes or make it ineffective," said she.

Expressing remorse over the treatment extended to Dalits, tribals and other backward classes, the chief said that they have been exploited by the divisive ideology of BJP.

Similar statements were made by the politician earlier in the day when she lashed out on Prime Minister Modi for comparing the number of cremation grounds with that of graveyards in Uttar Pradesh.

Mayawati had also dubbed the prime minister as a 'negative Dalit man' while speaking to ANI.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling as 'Behenji Sampatti Party', Mayawati launched a blistering counter-attack and said that the real meaning of Narendra Damodardas Modi was 'Negative Dalit Man'.

"Do you know the full name of Modi? It's 'Narendra Damodardas Modi'. Narendra means negative, Damodardas means Dalit and Modi means Man - he is 'Negative Dalit Man', which implies that he is a 'Dalit Virodhi'," Mayawati said, while addressing a rally in Sultanpur.

She added that unlike Prime Minister Modi, who married and abandoned his wife, she never married and devoted her whole life for the development of the state.