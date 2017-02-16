Farm loan waiver is another false promise of PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi

He said no employment has been generated and Rs 15 lakh has not been deposited in accounts of poor

Vice President Thursday continued his attack on Prime Minister and said that his promise of farm loan waiver is one of many such "false promises" he has made.



"Modiji makes false promises, and loan waiver promise for farmers in these elections will be another promise of the same kind," Rahul said at an rally in Leharpur Assembly constituency here.



"The prime minister should look into the problems he has imposed on the poor through his decision, instead of speaking about his 'Mann ki Baat'," he said, referring to the prime minister's monthly radio address.



Hitting out at the prime minister's 'Make in India' campaign, he said, "Even the phones we are using are Chinese (made) and Indian money is going there. We want Indian products to be sold in "



No employment has been generated and Rs 15 lakh has not been deposited in accounts of the poor and instead their waived Rs 1.40 lakh crore of debts only to benefit 50 industrial houses while this amount could have been used for betterment of farmers and small industries, he said.



On the Samajwadi Party- alliance, he said it would turn Uttar Pradesh into "Uttam Pradesh" if voted to power.



"Free coaching to students will be given in every district of UP," he said.

Press Trust of India