Giriraj Singh rakes up Ram Mandir issue before phase 3 of UP assembly polls

Union minister Giriraj Singh
on Saturday raked up the Ram temple issue, a day before the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh
Assembly polls, saying that it would be built in Ayodhya.
"Ram Mandir will be built in Ayodhya. Let Rahul Gandhi
or Akhilesh Yadav
tell me whether Ram Mandir will be built in Bangladesh
or Pakistan.
It will be built in India," he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Kolkata.
On Priyanka Gandhi's criticism of Modi's 'acchhe din
' slogan and the demonetisation, he said, "Priyanka Vadra can't see acchhe din
. UPA
had kept LPG under rationing, now women are getting LPG."
To a question on West Bengal
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said, "She is doing injustice to the Hindus here."
