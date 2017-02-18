TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Elections » UP Assembly election 2017 » News

UP assembly polls: Crucial test for ruling SP in phase 3

UP polls: CBI accuses independent candidate Aman Mani of murdering wife
Business Standard

Giriraj Singh rakes up Ram Mandir issue before phase 3 of UP assembly polls

He asks Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav whether Ram Mandir will be built in Bangladesh or Pakistan

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Representational image. (Photo Credit: worldhindunews.com)
Representational image. (Photo Credit: worldhindunews.com)

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday raked up the Ram temple issue, a day before the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, saying that it would be built in Ayodhya.

"Ram Mandir will be built in Ayodhya. Let Rahul Gandhi or Akhilesh Yadav tell me whether Ram Mandir will be built in Bangladesh or Pakistan. It will be built in India," he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Kolkata.

On Priyanka Gandhi's criticism of Modi's 'acchhe din' slogan and the demonetisation, he said, "Priyanka Vadra can't see acchhe din. UPA had kept LPG under rationing, now women are getting LPG."

To a question on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said, "She is doing injustice to the Hindus here."

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Giriraj Singh rakes up Ram Mandir issue before phase 3 of UP assembly polls

He asks Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav whether Ram Mandir will be built in Bangladesh or Pakistan

He asks Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav whether Ram Mandir will be built in Bangladesh or Pakistan
Union minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday raked up the Ram temple issue, a day before the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, saying that it would be built in Ayodhya.

"Ram Mandir will be built in Ayodhya. Let Rahul Gandhi or Akhilesh Yadav tell me whether Ram Mandir will be built in Bangladesh or Pakistan. It will be built in India," he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Kolkata.

On Priyanka Gandhi's criticism of Modi's 'acchhe din' slogan and the demonetisation, he said, "Priyanka Vadra can't see acchhe din. UPA had kept LPG under rationing, now women are getting LPG."

To a question on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said, "She is doing injustice to the Hindus here."
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Giriraj Singh rakes up Ram Mandir issue before phase 3 of UP assembly polls

He asks Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav whether Ram Mandir will be built in Bangladesh or Pakistan

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday raked up the Ram temple issue, a day before the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, saying that it would be built in Ayodhya.

"Ram Mandir will be built in Ayodhya. Let Rahul Gandhi or Akhilesh Yadav tell me whether Ram Mandir will be built in Bangladesh or Pakistan. It will be built in India," he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Kolkata.

On Priyanka Gandhi's criticism of Modi's 'acchhe din' slogan and the demonetisation, he said, "Priyanka Vadra can't see acchhe din. UPA had kept LPG under rationing, now women are getting LPG."

To a question on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said, "She is doing injustice to the Hindus here."

image
Business Standard
177 22