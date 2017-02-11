Modi hails missile test, mocks Congress by saying it will ask for 'proof'

While hailing the successful test-firing of an interceptor missile, Prime Minister on Saturday took potshots at the party saying they would ask for proof of the test.

Addressing an election rally in Uttarakhand, he also said that more than the business class, the corrupt ways of politicians have harmed the country. He asserted his government's war against corruption will continue.

Addressing another rally in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, Modi lashed out at the Akhilesh Yadav-led government for sheltering criminals.

"You hear news about some country developing missiles with a range of 5,000 km or 8,000 km. Last month, you must have heard the news of Pakistan developing a missile that can destroy the Andaman Islands. But let me tell you, India has no dearth of missiles. And today, our scientists have achieved a feat which has made the entire country proud," Modi said hours after India successfully test-fired its interceptor missile off the Odisha coast.

"The missile test fired today (Saturday) can intercept incoming missiles and destroy them 150 km into the sky. Only four or five countries so far have achieved this feat," said Modi.

Referring to opposition calls for proof of the Indian Army's September 29 surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC), Modi ridiculed the saying they might even demand proof of the missile test.

"I don't know what new demand our opponent will come out with. They will say give us proof that the missile went up to 150 km into the sky. They will ask for proof of the missile hitting the incoming missile," said Modi, evoking laughter among the crowd."

Modi went on to say: "The surgical strike was such a big achievement for the country. The enemy is still to come to grips and the whole world is raving about India's might. But there are few leaders who questioned the surgical strikes, demanded its proof."

"Isn't this an insult to our brave soldiers, an insult to the country's achievements and self-esteem," added Modi.

He also accused the state's ruling of undermining the development of Uttarakhand and called upon the people of the state to vote the Bharatiya Janata party to power to ensure 'Vikas' (progress), Vidyut (Electricity), Kanoon Vyavastha (Law & order) and Sadak (roads).

"A business man may charge Rs 25 for a Rs 20 thing, or may pay just Rs 80 instead of Rs 100 payable to the government. But it is not the businessmen but corruption by politicians and babus that have hurt the country most. My fight is against these politicians who using their power looted the country's wealth. I know there will be difficulties in the fight against who have looted the country for 70 years. But our fight will continue," he said.

Addressing a rally in in Badaun he accused the and Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party of playing with the aspiration of the people for their political gains and asserted the would usher in development if voted to power in the state.