Mulayam, Priyanka retain 'exclusivity' in UP electioneering

Even as the pre-poll alliance of and holds strong in the Uttar Pradesh elections, each partner boasts of a key figure in their respective camps, who has so far campaigned only exclusively.

patriarch and Vice President Rahul Gandhi's younger sister Vadra have both lent support to party candidates only in select constituencies.

So far, Mulayam has only campaigned in Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency in Etawah district for his younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav on February 11 and 13.

Later, Mulayam also sought votes for his younger son Prateek’s wife Aparna Yadav, who is contesting from Lucknow Cantonment constituency against sitting legislator Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who had last year quit to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Both Jaswantnagar and Lucknow Cantonment constituencies witnessed polling in the third phase on Sunday (February 19).

On the other hand, Priyanka, who was touted to be a star campaigner for much before the UP poll dates were announced, descended the canvassing arena on February 17.

She addressed a rally in Rae Bareli, which is one of the two traditional pocket boroughs of the Gandhi family. President Sonia and party Vice President Rahul represent Rae Bareli and Amethi respectively in Lok Sabha.

The reasons for Mulayam and Priyanka restricting themselves only to a few public meetings are diametrically opposite.

Mulayam, who was ousted as the ruling president this year, was the tallest leader in his party. Now, with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav taking over the reigns of SP, Mulayam does not wield much influence in the party and government in the changed power dynamics.

In this context, while Mulayam had decided not to hit the campaign trail on his own, the candidates are also not keen on having 'Netaji' address their rallies for the fear of the socialist leader taking a divergent position on key issues in the crucial electioneering.

Meanwhile, Priyanka, whom a section of leaders wish to have a bigger role in the party, has deliberately kept away from the public glare and poll razzmatazz so as not to allow comparisons with Rahul, who is being groomed to eventually take over the president-ship of from Sonia.