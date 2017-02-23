Only a failed leader can use cheap language: Cong on Shah's Kasab remark

Hitting back at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president over his 'Kasab' remark, on Thursday said only a failed leader can use such derogatory language.

"Only a failed leader can use such derogatory and cheap language," leader Randeep Surjewala said.

Criticising president, Surjewala further said using abusive language and fake phrases is habit of

Condemning Shah's statement, leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday said it was violation of the model code of conduct, adding that president's statement shows the communal mindset of the saffron party.

"We need to end acronyms. Through Amit Shah's statement BJP's repulsive thinking is brought out. It shows party's communal mindset which is reprehensible It was a clear violation of the model code of conduct. It was a violation of rule and law," Singhvi said.

drew flak from the Opposition for devising 'KASAB' as an acronym for describing Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

"In the last fifteen years, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) governments have ruined Uttar Pradesh. The two were enough for destruction, however, a third one has also arrived. The population of UP must get rid of this KASAB, and by this I mean - 'Ka' for Congress, 'S' for and 'B' for...," Shah said while addressing a rally in Chauri Chaura.

While he didn't clearly mention the BSP, there was no denial from his side when the audience shouted 'BSP'.