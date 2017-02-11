Our alliance has shaken PM Modi's confidence: Akhilesh Yadav

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aggression is a prove that his confidence has shaken because of the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance.

Akhilesh further slammed the Prime Minister saying that he only knows to do 'Mann Ki Batt' but no 'Kaam ki baat'.

"Several times people say 'Mann ki baat' but not 'Kaam ki baat', said Akhilesh while addressing media here.

Asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party is insecure of the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, Akhilesh further said their alliance is youth-oriented.

Meanwhile the Samajwadi Party and Congress on Saturday launched a common minimum programme focusing on employment, reservation to women and better infrastructure in the state.

The programme was released jointly by along with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

The programme that includes ten points of commitment to the people of Uttar Pradesh, enlists the promises such as free smart phones to youth, employment to 20 lakh youth, loan waiver to farmers, reduction of power tariff, pension schemes for poor, better infrastructure, cycle to girls who will fall under merit list, 33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs, free residence to Dalits and backward class poor.

The modification of police, law and order, and development issues will also be enlisted in the programme.

"People of believe that when we make any promise then we will also fulfil them," said while releasing the list.

The manifestos of both the parties have already been released.