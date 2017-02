The on Tuesday expelled its Mahila Sabha national president Ranjana Bajpai from the party for her involvement in "anti-party activities".

"She has been relieved from all of her responsibilities and expelled from the party by the national president (Akhilesh Yadav)," SP chief Naresh Uttam said.

Ranjana's son Harshvardhan Bajpai is contesting the ongoing Assembly polls on a ticket from North.

Ranjana has been accused of "helping her son botch the electoral prospects" of the SP- alliance candidate- Anugrah Narayan Singh.