Sangeet Som's brother detained at polling booth for carrying pistol

Gagan Som is brother of Sangeet Som, who is known for his speeches during the Muzaffarnagar riots

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Gagan Som, brother of senior BJP leader and Sardhana legislator Sangeet Som was detained on Saturday after a pistol was recovered from him, a police officer said.

Som was detained by the police personnel on duty in Faridpur.

Spotting the pistol, the security personnel whisked Som away from inside the booth. An official told IANS that the act was in contravention of election rules and hence the action was taken.

Sangeet Som shot to limelight for his fiery speeches during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and was one of those named for inciting violence.
 

 

