SP-Cong 'saath' will shatter dreams of UP: Narendra Modi

Taking a swipe at the in the state, Prime Minister on Wednesday said the people of doesn't support the SP- alliance, adding that the alliance would shatter the dreams of the people.

"The public did not support the alliance of and Did you see what happened in The won the MLC elections; this shows didn't like their 'saath'. SP- alliance will shatter the dreams of the people," said Prime Minister Modi while addressing a rally here.

"I want to ask how Akhilesh forgot the attack carried out on Mulayam Yadav by in 1984. It is shameful to befriend those who tried to murder one's father. Has the Indian politics stooped down to this level?" he asked.

The Prime Minister further said that the Chief Minister is not that experienced and hence failed to understand the cleverness of the Party.

Prime Minister Modi even accused the for not paying heed to the grievances of the poor and said that instead of working for the benefit of all, the latter only supports people from their own clans.

"The never showed interest in making a list of people below poverty line so that we can sanction them money for their basic requirements. The state is such a deep sleep, that they are not even spending the money allocated for feeding the poor in orphanage," he said.

Further taking a jibe at the opposition in the state, he said the Samajwadi Party, and are favouring each other in some way or the other in the elections.

"Though UP means "up", nothing here is going UP. Development is going down, women security is going down, farmer well-being and employment is also down, road conditions are down," he added.

Taking a dig at Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Prateek Yadav, the Prime Minister said, "I don't own a single car but these people who call themselves socialists, have many expensive cars."

Prime Minister Modi further said that the which is committed to work for the welfare of poor would ensure that their loan is waived off once it comes to power.