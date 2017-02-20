SP-Congress tie-up has wiped the smile off Modi's face: Rahul Gandhi

National Vice-President on Monday claimed that the coming together of the and for the Assembly polls has wiped the smile off Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face.

Rahul, who is contesting the crucial state polls from Amethi, also took a dig at Modi's "adopted son of Uttar Pradesh" remark.

"In 2014 Modi said 'Ganga maiya has called her son to Varanasi'. He said Varanasi was his mother and he was the son of Varanasi...Modiji, relations are nurtured and not claimed," he said at an meeting in Banda, UP.

"Modiji if you have made relations with the people of UP you will also have to maintain them," he said.

The leader also alleged that the Prime Minister had been rattled by the SP- alliance.

"Earlier Prime Minister used to be in a good mood but ever since and have formed an alliance, he has lost the smile on his face," he said.

Referring to waiving of farmers' loans worth Rs 7,000 crores by the government led by Manmohan Singh, Rahul said, "If Modi has to take a similar step, he should convene a Cabinet meeting and can do it in five minutes. But his intentions are not clean."