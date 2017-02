The on Monday junked a plea challenging the government's 'Samajwadi' pension scheme for the poor in

Dismissing the plea by some Hindu Front for Justice, the bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul described the scheme as "beautiful one".

'Hindu Front for Justice' had moved the top court challenging the Allahabad High Court order which had dismissed the plea saying it lacked merit.

The petitioner 'Hindu Front for Justice' had contended that the scheme provided 25 per cent reservation for minorities and the same was not permissible under the Constitution.