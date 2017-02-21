The battle of war rooms: BSP social media presence stumps BJP and SP-Cong

Behind the massive public rallies and road shows of key leaders, a world of war rooms of Bharatiya Janata Party and Samajwadi Party- alliance exists, in which each side not only revels in outsmarting the other, but also exchanges notes and even gives the rival a pat on the back for a job well done. Of late, the friendly enemies of the two war rooms have also discovered a common challenge – a strident but amorphous offensive by the supporters of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The and SP- war rooms are mostly run by paid volunteers and professionals. The two war rooms also know each other well.

The campaign strategy is being run by the Association of Billion Minds. Until 2014, several in the team were key members of the Citizens for Accountable Governance, headed by Prashant Kishor. He was then an important cog in the wheel of Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha campaign, and has since been a strategist for Janata Dal (United) and Kishor's team, now called Indian Political Action Committee, or IPAC, is currently managing the joint Congress-SP election campaign for the

But the has lately surprised both, the and Congress-SP strategists with its offensive. Twitter handles, Facebook posts and WhatsApp forwards from supporters have increased in the last one week and attacked Congress, SP and the Modi-led The party's presence is led by Ambedkarite groups, particularly students in universities, and it also has support among journalists.

Paresh Mishra, son-in-law of senior leader Satish Chandra Mishra, and other second generation leaders are faces of this campaign. The BSP's official presence has coined such tame slogans like 'Behenji ko aane do', help chief Mayawati form the next government. The team has projected her as the 'iron lady' and highlighted her record as the chief minister of the state.

The real bite in the campaign is provided by faceless Ambedkarite groups from across the country, particularly in Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University, Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University and Hyderabad Central University. These groups have no single war room, but have presence of supporters in Uttar Pradesh and across India. There are also news portals such as 'National Dastak', which provide reportage and videos from a 'Bahujan' perspective to counter the perspective of the upper caste dominated mainstream English and Hindi media.

Such a vibrant presence is also the first for the BSP, which until now has believed in traditional method of canvassing for votes. According to sources, Mayawati started taking notice of the power of after the suicide of young Hyderabad Central University scholar Rohith Vemula, and when videos of Dalits beaten up in Una, Gujarat, went viral and shamefaced the government.

Trained to attack each other, both and SP- are still grappling with strategies to attack Mayawati, without angering the Dalits, since both hope to get Dalit votes, which comprise a fifth of UP's electorate. A top strategist of one of the two war rooms conceded how and Mayawati have trended better than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Vice President Rahul Gandhi on several occasions after phase-2 of the elections.

Those associated with the Ambedkarite movement also pointed out that unlike the other two war rooms, the presence was primarily because of their ideological commitment. "Unlike the cadre of other political parties, the Dalit cadre is politically the most enlightened. It knows the history of the Dalit movement and adept at exposing the lip service that other parties pay to the Dalit cause," said a Dalit journalist associated with the cause.

Samajwadi Party- war room: Lacking the synergy of Bihar

Janeshwar Mishra Trust, a modern building abutting the sprawling office on Vikramaditya Marg, is the address of the SP- war room. In October, Akhilesh and his followers had made it their headquarter when briefly thrown out of the party.

Until the finalising of the SP's alliance with the in late January, Ashish Yadav and his small team handled the SP war room. The SP war room was pushed into a smaller space on the first floor of the building when the IPAC, led by Kishor, shifted to the building from its one room office in Lucknow's Jopling Road. Nearly a hundred volunteers, mostly young men and women, sit in front of computer terminals here, and another 300 are spread across Uttar Pradesh.

Currently, Kishor's team is working on a letter, jointly signed by Akhilesh and Vice President Rahul Gandhi, that its volunteers will distribute among the electorate in the last three phases of the elections. A senior team person disputes that the idea for a letter, detailing what the Congress-SP alliance stands for, has been borrowed from the BJP, which recently distributed a letter among people to explain Modi government's demonetisation decision.

“We had distributed such a letter in Uttarakhand, signed by chief ministerial candidate Harish Rawat,” a team member said. Nearly 50 volunteers per Assembly constituency will distribute the letters to each household, with each volunteer covering 150 households in a day. The team claims this is just one of its strategies that has clicked. Other being the PM forced to claim that he is the "adopted son" of Uttar Pradesh, to the SP- campaign of "UP ke ladke", or boys of UP, for Rahul and Akhilesh.

But the joint election strategy of SP and has lacked the synergy of the grand coalition during the Bihar polls, which was also managed by the ‘PK’ team. “Here the alliance was sewn up very close to the election dates,” the team leader said. Until now, the team has helped organise two joint press conferences, two roadshows and three joint rallies. It also coordinates with the 233 'vijay raths'.

BJP's war room: Learning from Bihar debacle

Unlike the SP- war room, which handles everything from designing publicity material to public rallies and social media, the BJP’s war room is more decentralised. Located in a smaller room, it has 20-odd terminals and takes care of and WhatsApp messages. The party has learnt from its Bihar debacle and tried to be less centralised, and allowed local leadership in districts some leeway in organising rallies and roadshows. The war room also tries to keep local party leaders in the loop.

But cadres of all three parties complain how local leaders no longer have access to top leaders but call centres. In and SP's case, any access to top leaders is also meaningless since they have little voice in determining their respective parties' election strategies.

BJP’s campaign in Lucknow is led by Sanjay Rai. Beyond Twitter and Facebook, the campaign constantly supplies content to 8,000 pro- WhatsApp groups across the state to target specific age groups.

The Varanasi face off

Both the SP- as well as are now preparing for spectacular roadshows of their respective leadership in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of the PM. Varanasi, along with 40 seats, polls in the last phase on March 8.

After the success of the joint Akhilesh Yadav-Rahul Gandhi road show in Allahabad today, the SP- war room hopes that the Varanasi roadshow will consolidate its support base in ‘purbanchal’. The has also planned a roadshow of the PM in Varanasi, which is likely to be his only roadshow of this election and is an effort to replicate the success of his road show in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.