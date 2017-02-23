The Congress strategy in UP, and why SP rank and file is upset

Today's resounding defeat of the party in the civic polls in Maharashtra brought forth much commentary on all that is wrong with the party. But in Uttar Pradesh, and to the chagrin of the old timers in the Samajwadi Party, the looks to be putting in place a strategy that could help it rebuild the party in that state in the years to come. Today's resounding defeat of the party in the civic polls in Maharashtra brought forth much commentary on all that is wrong with the party. But in Uttar Pradesh, and to the chagrin of the old timers in the Samajwadi Party, the looks to be putting in place a strategy that could help it rebuild the party in that state in the years to come.

Of the 403 seats in the assembly, the is contesting 105, or 26 per cent of the seats, in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. But of the 85 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes, the is contesting proportionately more. As part of the alliance, the has fielded candidates on 31 of the 85 reserved seats, which is nearly 35 per cent. It has also received a good share of seats where Muslims comprise over 20 per cent of the electorate, including districts like Saharanpur and Varanasi.

The Dalits, which are 20 per cent of the electorate, and Muslims, which are 19 per cent, comprised the bedrock of the support base in Uttar Pradesh, which in the post-Mandal/Mandir phase slipped away from the after the early 1990s. The Congress, therefore, is eyeing to reclaim that support base in the years to come. Senior leaders handling the elections and its team of strategists are confident that the party would win a minimum of 40-50 seats it is contesting.

The Congress, which had contested nearly all the 403 seats in the elections in 2002 and 2007 elections, and contested 355 seats in 2012, has failed to cross the 30 seat mark in the last 15 years. Its vote share has hovered around the 9-10 per cent mark in the last decade and a half. The party believes that the alliance would have performed more to the Congress' advantage if it was sewed up earlier than it did at the end of January.

"I won't say that the alliance was sewn up in jaldbaazi (hurry). But yes, it took time. It would have been better if it was done earlier," senior leader Ashok Gehlot told this newspaper. Gehlot is currently in and entrusted with coordinating with the Samajwadi Party to iron out the rough spots that have cropped up in the alliance. Recently, the could convince the to withdraw its candidate in favour of the candidate on the Varanasi Cantonment seat.

While Gehlot disagrees there are chinks in the SP- alliance, at several place the district level workers haven't been as keen in campaigning for the candidates. The alliance is more seamless wherever the bulk of the workers are Muslims, particularly in urban areas like Kanpur and in western

"It's difficult for us to go sit in offices. We don't get along with the rank and file," said a 50-year-old worker in Kanpur pointing out the long history of SP's 'anti-Congressism'. The fly in the ointment is again caste, with Congress' Brahmin support base and workers unwilling to work for candidates.

The Samajwadi Party workers also have a series of complaints. Both Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav opposed Akhilesh Yadav's intent to ally with the "They felt Akhilesh was selling family silver, and that lost much and gained little, while it was win-win for the Congress," based journalist Rameshwar Pandey, who has been tracking the for over two decades, says.

Political observers are also of the view that and Vice-President missed a trick by keeping the Rashtriya Lok Dal, and its young leader Jayant Chaudhary, out of the alliance. "It could have led to a sweep of the alliance in western UP," Pandey said. leaders agree with this assessment. The party had allied with Ajit Singh's party in 2012 assembly polls, and could have benefitted from the anger of the Jats against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The leadership is also peeved at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra not agreeing to campaign with Dimple Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav's wife. There is a sense within the that the first family reneged on a promise. The silver lining in this was how Dimple Yadav emerged as a good communicator and has surprised many with her connect with the people.

But leadership also points out that is no vote catcher in and is riding on the back of Akhlesh Yadav's popularity among people, particularly the youth. "Travel across and you will find nobody talking about has brought nothing to the alliance," said a second rung leader. Not all in the SP, however, agree to this. Another leader said the coming of the with the convinced the minorities to stay with the alliance, or they could have drifted towards the BSP.