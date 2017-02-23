There cannot be a bigger 'Kasab' than Amit Shah: Mayawati

-
Amit Shah on Thursday was lambasted by Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav for his 'Kasab' remark, with the BSP supremo going to the extent of calling the BJP chief a "terrorist".
In a stinging retaliation to the BJP president's remark made on Wednesday Mayawati said there "cannot be a bigger Kasab" than Shah.
"Aaj apney desh mein Amit Shah se bada yehan koi aur bhi Kasab nahin ho sakta hai, arthaat aatanki nahi ho sakta hai (There cannot be a bigger Kasab, meaning a terrorist, than Amit Shah in our country now)," she said.
Addressing an election meeting in Ambedkarnagar, Mayawati said such a language reflects bad mindset of the BJP leader and is "shameful".
Hitting out at Shah, Akhilesh said, "BJP people have lost the battle on the ground and so their language has changed."
Shah had yesterday used the acronym 'Kasab', saying 'Ka' (in Hindi) stands for Congress, 'Sa' for Samajwadi Party and 'Ba' for BSP. He had said that till Kasab is laid to rest, UP will not have development.
Kasab was the Pakistani terrorist who was arrested during the 26/11 Mumbai attack and hanged in 2012.
Responding to Shah's comments, Akhilesh said today, "We used to study that it was "KA se kabutar" but these (BJP) people are teaching something else. This time round, people are going to set your 'kabutar' (pigeons) free."
Mayawati had earlier taken on Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he used another acronym to describe the three parties. "SCAM is Samajwadi, Congress, Akhilesh and Mayawati," he had said at his first rally in Uttar Pradesh.
In the deteriorating quality of election campaign, Modi had this week described the BSP as "Behenji Sampatti (property) Party".
In her riposte, Mayawati called the BJP "Bharatiya Jumla (rhetoric) Party" and used PM Modi's initials to call him "Mr Negative Dalit Man.
