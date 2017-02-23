There cannot be a bigger 'Kasab' than Amit Shah: Mayawati

BJP people have lost the battle on ground and so their language has changed, says Akhilesh Yadav

on Thursday was lambasted by and for his 'Kasab' remark, with the supremo going to the extent of calling the chief a "terrorist".



In a stinging retaliation to the president's remark made on Wednesday said there "cannot be a bigger Kasab" than Shah.



"Aaj apney desh mein se bada yehan koi aur bhi nahin ho sakta hai, arthaat aatanki nahi ho sakta hai (There cannot be a bigger Kasab, meaning a terrorist, than in our country now)," she said.



Addressing an meeting in Ambedkarnagar, said such a language reflects bad mindset of the leader and is "shameful".



Hitting out at Shah, Akhilesh said, " people have lost the battle on the ground and so their language has changed."



Shah had yesterday used the acronym 'Kasab', saying 'Ka' (in Hindi) stands for Congress, 'Sa' for and 'Ba' for He had said that till is laid to rest, UP will not have development.



was the Pakistani terrorist who was arrested during the 26/11 Mumbai attack and hanged in 2012.



Responding to Shah's comments, Akhilesh said today, "We used to study that it was "KA se kabutar" but these (BJP) people are teaching something else. This time round, people are going to set your 'kabutar' (pigeons) free."



had earlier taken on Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he used another acronym to describe the three parties. "SCAM is Samajwadi, Congress, Akhilesh and Mayawati," he had said at his first rally in



In the deteriorating quality of campaign, Modi had this week described the as "Behenji Sampatti (property) Party".



In her riposte, called the "Bharatiya Jumla (rhetoric) Party" and used PM Modi's initials to call him "Mr Negative Dalit Man.

