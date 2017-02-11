UP Assembly elections: 37 per cent votes polled till noon

Around 30 per cent votes were today polled till noon in 73 Assembly constituencies in the first of the seven-phase UP polls being seen as a litmus test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nearly three-year rule.

The outcome of the polls in which the and have come together in the state for the first time are expected to be the bellwether for the next Lok Sabha polls.

The is hoping to return to power in the state after 13 years while Mayawati's BSP, which fared the worst the last time around, hopes to stage a comeback.

The polling has so far been peaceful in the 15 districts of western Uttar Pradesh, some of which are sensitive.

"Polling is going on peacefully amidst tight security arrangements and till noon around 30 per cent votes have been cast," an official said.

A total of 2.60 crore voters, including over 1.17 crore women and 1,508 belonging to third gender category are eligible to cast their ballot to decide the fate of 839 candidates.

The first phase of polling will decide the electoral fortunes of Pankaj Singh (Noida seat), son of Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Legislature Party leader Pradeep Mathur (Mathura) against whom spokesman Srikant Sharma is in fray, Mriganka Singh (Kairana), daughter of MP Hukum Singh and controversial MLAs Sangeet Som and Suresh Rana - Sardhan and Thanabhawan respectively.

Former state president Lakshmikant Bajpai (Meerut), RJD chief Lalu Prasad's son-in-law Rahul Singh (SP) from Sikandarabad, and Sandeep Singh, grandson of Rajasthan Govenor Kalyan Singh from Atrauli are among other key figures in this phase.

The districts where polling is on in this phase are Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, Etah and Kasganj.

In the 73 constituencies where polling is being held today, and had bagged 24 seats each, 11, Rashtriya Lok Dal headed by Ajit Singh nine and five in the 2012 polls.

Out of the 887 polling centres in riot-scarred

Muzaffarnagar, around 600 are sensitive where video cameras have been installed to maintain strict vigil.

Around 6,000 paramilitary personnel have been deployed in all polling centres in Muzaffarnagar and neighbouring Shamli to instill a sense of security among voters, especially with focus on areas which had witnessed communal riots in 2013.

The excise department has set up checkposts at inter-state borders as well as along the border with Nepal to check distribution of liquor to voters during elections.

Besides, the EC has set up a police cell to keep a tab on messages received through social media so that trouble makers do not vitiate social harmony.