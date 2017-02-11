UP Assembly elections: 15% polling in Muzaffarnagar till 9 am

9 am Update: A decent 15% polling was reported from district of till 9 am.



Many sensitive areas of the state are having polls today like Shamli, Aligarh, Bhatta Parsol and



Voting has begun in the first phase of assembly elections on Saturday morning.

The election process will be held in 73 assembly constituencies spread across 15 districts of the state. A total of 2.60 crore voters, including over 1.17 crore women and 1,508 belonging to third gender category are eligible to cast their ballots in 26,823 polling stations to decide the fate of 839 candidates.



The first phase of polling will decide the electoral fortunes of Pankaj Singh (Noida seat), son of Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Legislature Party leader Pradeep Mathur (Mathura) against whom spokesman Srikant Sharma is in fray, Mriganka Singh (Kairana), daughter of MP Hukum Singh and controversial MLAs Sangeet Som and Suresh Rana - Sardhana and Thanabhawan respectively.



Former state president Lakshmikant Bajpai (Meerut), RJD chief Lalu Prasad's son-in-law Rahul Singh (SP) from Sikandarabad, and Sandeep Singh, grandson of Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh from Atrauli are among other key figures in this phase.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for smooth polling, especially in sensitive areas of Shamli, Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar, Mathura, and

The electoral battle in the state has grabbed all eyeballs, be it the electoral merger between the and the Samajwadi Party or the infighting within the first family of this politically crucial state.

The Samajwadi Party is looking ahead to retain power in the state, the Congress, with a political merger with the former, hopes to resurrect its position. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are, however, trying to regain its lost glory in the politically-crucial state.

With the and the Samajwadi Party formally sealing the alliance, the made efforts to seal deal with other smaller parties to ensure it achieves the mandate.

Voting in will be done in seven phases — February 11, 15, 19, 23, 27, March 4 and 8. The counting of votes will take place on March 11.