UP Assembly polls 2017: Yadav family feud brings cheer to BJP supporters

The family feud between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav, and their respective supporters is the most bitter in the towns and villages of Etawah district, the pocket borough of the Yadav clan, in central Uttar Pradesh.

On Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav held a public rally here, his first in the district during the current election campaign. He swore to wreak revenge on those who had tried to throw him out of the party. The target was his uncle. On Friday, the last day of the campaigning for the third phase, was on the road canvassing support for the Jaswantnagar seat, a seat he hasn’t lost since 1996.

Unlike previous elections, didn’t campaign for other Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates as his confidantes and sitting legislators were denied party tickets by the Akhilesh Yadav camp. Shivpal Yadav’s supporters term his fight with the Akhilesh camp a ‘dharma yudh’, a battle to prove who is the righteous inheritor of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s legacy.

By the evidence of his public rally on Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav has fervent support among the youth, and several older people who also turned up but didn’t look enthused. The family feud marks a generational shift at the ground level as well, giving opportunity to those earlier eclipsed by Shivpal Yadav’s coterie to shine, including SP’s young candidate in Etawah Kuldip Gupta ‘Santu’ and across a dozen seats in the districts that in UP parlance is known as ‘Yadav-land’. "Akhilesh bhaiyya is the future," said Gupta, as supporters hinted at how their leader could be the prime minister in 2019.

In Etawah, the family feud is being cheered from the sides by other castes, particularly Brahmins. The antipathy to the clan among the region’s upper castes is visceral here, and symptomatic of why upper castes and some of the backward castes across Uttar Pradesh have thrown their lot with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Ahirs don’t know how to have a civilised conversation, and look how they have allowed Muslims to slaughter animals anywhere in the city. It’s jungle raj," Shuklaji, the manager of Jai Palace Hotel in Etawah town, said. He believes the UP Assembly will become "a Pakistan" if all the Muslims fielded by the SP-Congress alliance were to win. An election observer staying at the hotel ranted about how caste quotas have destroyed the state, and only a government could fix things. Congress leaders, mostly Brahmins, have also been uncomfortable at their party leadership making them share space with Yadavs.

But the two rival Yadav camps are relentless in the pursuit of their new found animosity. Threats are issued daily and openly from both sides. Those purportedly associated with have floated a forum of dissenters, called ‘Mulayam ke log’, or Mulayam’s people. Their agenda is to ensure the defeat of official candidates from Akhilesh's camp. "We are hurt at the treatment meted out to Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav)," Sunil Yadav, former district president of the SP, said. He claimed that over 400 workers were with him.

The Akhilesh camp alleges how a set of contractors, close to Shivpal and who benefited with government contracts during rule in the state, are now campaigning to defeat party candidates. "They are calling up people at night and threatening. Mark my words, this will not be forgotten," Akhilesh Yadav said at the public rally. His uncle Ram Gopal Yadav asked supporters to send him photographs of those campaigning against the party. "We will fix them," he said. Short of fisticuffs, the fight between the two camps is ugly, and dispels any notion that the family feud was a charade.

The infighting might have burnished Akhilesh Yadav’s image, but it could hurt the party across a dozen seats in what is called ‘Yadav-land’, comprising Etawah Auryaiya, Kannauj, Mainpuri and adjoining areas, which the family carved out among itself. In this region, over two dozen Yadav family members have a stranglehold on all important elected positions — from being members in Parliament, to key ministries in Lucknow and heading urban local bodies and panchayats.

If is hoping to teach his nephew a lesson, Akhilesh Yadav is aiming at the support from the youth, the middle aged and women. In all of this, Mulayam is seldom mentioned by other party leaders in their speeches. Conventional wisdom is that the leader has lost his bearings in his old age.

Meanwhile, the BJP, which had won the Etawah Lok Sabha seat in 2014, is hurting because of the perceived non-performance of its MP, something that Akhilesh Yadav brings up in his speeches. Demonetisation is another factor hindering BJP’s efforts at an upper caste and non-Yadav OBC alliance. Those who suffered most are small traders and shopkeepers and daily wagers, and they are yet to forget the ‘pain’, particularly since the prime minister, as they complain, did not deliver them the promised ‘gains’, nor were any big fish arrested.