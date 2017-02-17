UP doesn't need an adopted son: Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi

President Sonia Gandhi's daughter Vadra on Friday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister saying "doesn't need an adopted son" to work for its development, and people should not vote for "one who makes false promises".

Addressing her first election rally in the state, Priyanka said: "Modi said UP has adopted him as a son. Does UP need to adopt anyone from outside for its development. UP doesn't need an 'adopted son' to do good for the state. ( Vice-President) and ( Chief Minister) Akhilesh ji (Yadav) are two sons of UP."

"Every youth of the state can become a leader and work for its development. Vote for the one who wants to work for you, not the one who makes false promises," she added.

The Prime Minister during a rally in the state on Thursday said he was an "adopted son" of and vowed not to ditch the people of the state. He also took a dig at Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav over his rift with father Mulayam Singh Yadav.