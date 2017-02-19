UP election 2017: Brotherhood in Bundelkhand

An estimated crowd of 10,000 here was out in the scorching sun for quite a few hours on Sunday as Chief Minister and party scion showcased their poll partnership.

It was the last opportunity for the two leaders of the coalition, of rivals-turned-friends, to catch voters on a holiday before the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh’s legislative assembly election on Thursday. This city is at the centre of Bundelkhand, the region comprising districts in both UP and Madhya Pradesh.

Full-page advertisements in local papers had put the time of the Samajwadi- rally, first in the region, at 11 am. As a blue and yellow helicopter circled over the large ground of the Government Inter College well past 1 pm, driving the crowd into a frenzy, copies of Bollywood songs in praise of Akhilesh and Rahul got louder. It took, however, more than an hour later before the two finally landed at a helipad close to the rally, after crisscrossing several other constituencies, such as Chirgaon and Maurani, before flying off to a few more. Rahul in white kurta and blue jeans, Akhilesh in black jacket with white kurta-pyjama, teamed with his SP’s red cap.

Many political watchers give their prediction quite confidently, of a coalition government for sure, as there’s no perceptible wave, unlike the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Though, nobody’s quite as certain on the nature of the coalition. The SP- pact is a talking point in every gathering around this city, with the speculation that it could have hit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) more than Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), especially after the impact of note demonetisation.

Some put bets on a likely triangular alliance between SP, and BSP after the results. Some speak of a possible deal between BJP and BSP, against the pre-poll coalition of the other two majors. Number crunching by people across age groups and professions indicates the belief of no clear winner this time. Also, that the Akhilesh-Rahul tie-up has upset a lot of political math.



Beyond electoral arithmetic, several yardsticks are being tossed around to bet on probable winners. Who’s campaigning at which venue, to what kind of crowd and for how many constituencies top the list. A senior police officer here said at least 15 big rallies have been organised in the city in the past couple of weeks. A day before, Union home minister Rajnath Singh (also a former chief minister here) and Mayawati were here; she drew an exceptionally large crowd and that is usual for her, the officer said.

The number for Mayawati’s latest rally in Jhansi varies from 20,000 to 100,000 at the Exhibition Ground, depending on who’s giving the account. At least 200 policemen are deployed for each of these rallies and sometimes the number is more, as with Rahul Gandhi’s. Attention is now on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign on Monday at Orai, some 100 km away.

While both Akhilesh and Rahul hit out at the PM over issues such as demonetisation, not living up to promises of jobs and poor handling of farmers’ issues in drought-hit Bundelkhand, resulting in a large number of suicides, they stopped short of promoting each other’s parties. Akhilesh referred to the PM as achhe din wale log and Rahul drew parallels with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, to play on the sab kuch achcha ho jayega (everything will be fine) line.

Even as Akhilesh appealed to the crowd to vote for Rahul Rai of the Congress, the coalition’s face, representing youth, from Jhansi Nagar, he was emphatic that if anybody had helped people in distress, it was his SP, none else. He did not list any positive work by the Rahul, however, spoke about his recent “friendship” with Akhilesh, and that it had taken away the smile from the PM’s face. Akhilesh reciprocated in a friendly sort of way, with a thumbs-up.

The 10-point common campaign theme for their coalition ranges from free smartphones and employment guarantee for youth to farmers’ loan waiver and higher pension for the poor, housing sops and better law and order. The two parties do not quite agree on the same things, analysts note, but unite in jibes at Modi.

Rahul and Akhilesh would like Modi to take a break and relax after 2019 when his term gets over, as the leader stated. However, the prime minister is likely to give it back to the and point by point as he campaigns at the end of the fourth phase of electioneering tomorrow.