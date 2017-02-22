UP election 2017: Shivpal refuses to campaign for Congress candidates

Treading similar paths as (SP) chief over the idea of SP- alliance, his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav has now asserted that he will not campaign for any grand old party candidate.

Shivpal said, "I will not campaign for any candidate. Rest if Neta ji (Mulayam Singh) asks me to extend my support to Samajwadi candidate fighting against leaders, then I will follow his orders."

Further commenting on the incident of stones being pelted on his car in Jaswantnagar, Shivpal said that chaos was created by Opposition parties to destabilise the tranquillity and affect the poll process.

"In Jaswantnagar the performance of the party is good and I am sure that I will win from my constituency. Last time also I won from my constituency. The percentage of votes by which I won in my constituency has always increased every All this has happened in the wake of me stopping and raising voice against illegal activities during times by the rival parties," said Shivpal.

"Few people with BJP candidate carry out illegal activities and to defeat me they plotted against me. The DM SSP under influence of some political leaders conducted baton charge to disrupt the polling," he added.

had on January 29 voiced his displeasure over the alliance and said he would not campaign for it.

"I am against the alliance formed between the and the I will never acknowledge this alliance. The was in power for so long, but it did not do anything for the development of the country. I will not campaign in this election," Mulayam said.

The SP founder said that the alliance was unnecessary as the party has the capability to win the elections without any support.

"Our party has the capability to contest this without any support. I am confident that it would have marked victory had it contested alone," he added.

The and have forged a pre-poll alliance in Uttar Pradesh contesting 298 and 105 seats respectively.

Shivpal in the past has also showed discontent over his supporters being denied party ticket for the high-voltage