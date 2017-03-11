UP Election Results 2017 LIVE: BJP gets 300+ seats, EC rejects Mayawati's claim of EVM tampering
EC officials said BJP was leading in most major cities including Allahabad, Lucknow and Kanpur
BS Web Team |
LucknowMarch 11, 2017 Last Updated at 18:59 IST
http://mybs.in/2UUActp
BJP supporters celebrate as early trends show the party's thumping win in the UP Election Results assembly polls
BJP leaders credited 'Modi wave' for the party's stong showing in the high stakes Uttar Pradesh elections.
On the next chief minister in the state, they said the decision will be taken by the BJP parliamentary board and the legislature party in the state soon.
The results of the elections, which were fought under party chief Amit Shah, show that the BJP has been able to dispel the perception of being a party of upper castes only as now it commands the support of all sections of the society, including Dalits, they said.
"It is a Modi wave. The wave which started with 2014 Lok Sabha elections is continuing in 2017 and the momentum will go beyond the 2019 general elections," BJP Uttar Pradesh chief Keshav Prasad Maurya said.
