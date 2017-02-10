UP Elections 2017: Mulayam to address first rally in Etawah on Saturday

Mulayam's rally incidentally coincides with the first phase of polling in the state on Saturday

patron Yadav will address his first rally for brother in Jaswant Nagar assembly constituency in Etawah tomorrow.



"Netaji will be addressing an rally in Jaswant Nagar tomorrow," Shivpal said.



This will be Mulayam's first rally after a number of flip-flops as to whether he would campaign for post taking over the reins of the party after a bitter power struggle.



Mulayam was angry over SP going in for an alliance with and had said he would not participate in campaign. However, in a U-turn the very next day, he said his blessings were with his son and he would be campaigning.



Jaswant Nagar constituency will go to polls in phase-3 on February 19.



UP will have seven-phase polling ending March 8.

Press Trust of India