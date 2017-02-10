UP Elections 2017: Mulayam to address first rally in Etawah on Saturday

-
ALSO READSP feud: Mulayam has postponed Jan 5 national convention, tweets Shivpal Show of strength on cards amid strained ties in Mulayam clan Mulayam's olive branch to rebellious son Akhilesh, says he will be CM My removal from govt an attempt to weaken SP leadership: Shivpal Yadav Akhilesh Yadav: Will take 'netaji' along, our bond is 'unbreakable'
-
Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav will address his first election rally for brother Shivpal Yadav in Jaswant Nagar assembly constituency in Etawah tomorrow.
"Netaji will be addressing an election rally in Jaswant Nagar tomorrow," Shivpal said.
This will be Mulayam's first election rally after a number of flip-flops as to whether he would campaign for Samajwadi Party post Akhilesh Yadav taking over the reins of the party after a bitter power struggle.
Mulayam was angry over SP going in for an alliance with Congress and had said he would not participate in campaign. However, in a U-turn the very next day, he said his blessings were with his son and he would be campaigning.
Jaswant Nagar constituency will go to polls in phase-3 on February 19.
Mulayam's rally incidentally coincides with the first phase of polling in the state tomorrow.
UP will have seven-phase polling ending March 8.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU