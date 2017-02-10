TRENDING ON BS
Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Amethi, Rae Bareli
Business Standard

UP Elections 2017: Mulayam to address first rally in Etawah on Saturday

Mulayam's rally incidentally coincides with the first phase of polling in the state on Saturday

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with SP veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav. Photo: PTI
Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav will address his first election rally for brother Shivpal Yadav in Jaswant Nagar assembly constituency in Etawah tomorrow.

"Netaji will be addressing an election rally in Jaswant Nagar tomorrow," Shivpal said.

This will be Mulayam's first election rally after a number of flip-flops as to whether he would campaign for Samajwadi Party post Akhilesh Yadav taking over the reins of the party after a bitter power struggle.

Mulayam was angry over SP going in for an alliance with Congress and had said he would not participate in campaign. However, in a U-turn the very next day, he said his blessings were with his son and he would be campaigning.

Jaswant Nagar constituency will go to polls in phase-3 on February 19.

Mulayam's rally incidentally coincides with the first phase of polling in the state tomorrow.

UP will have seven-phase polling ending March 8.

