UP polls: CBI accuses independent candidate Aman Mani of murdering wife

UP politician Tripathi had allegedly killed his wife by strangulating her, the (CBI) has claimed in its charge sheet filed on Saturday.

The has alleged staged a road accident of his car i10 at Firozabad to claim that Sara had died of fatal injuries but she was strangulated in a nearby field and her body was placed in the car.

"During an investigation, it was found that after her marriage with the accused, Sara was allegedly being subjected to physical torture and cruelty by the accused," spokesperson R K Gaur said.

The agency has levelled sections related to criminal conspiracy, and dowry torture against

The spokesperson said had killed Sara with a "premeditated plan" to get rid of her on July 9, 2015.

He allegedly framed a fake road accident and presented the same as the cause of death of Sara, Gaur said.

Aman Mani, son of former UP minister and convict Amar Mani Tripathi, is contesting assembly elections as an independent candidate from constituency in

Earlier, he was given ticket by the SP but after Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav took reins of the party his nomination was cancelled and Munna Singh was declared new candidate from the constituency.

Giving details of the charge sheet, the sources said Sara was already dead when was shifted from the nearby field to the car and later on the Tata Magic vehicle in which she was taken to the district hospital, Firozabad.

"It was the (dead) body of and not injured who was transported from the accident spot to the district hospital," the sources said.

They said the claim of Aman Mani, that he and his wife met with an accident while trying to save a cycle-borne girl crossing the road, was found to be incorrect.

The sources said the agency is looking for other accomplices in the case and also the material used to strangulate Sara.

The agency has slapped charges of criminal conspiracy, and anti-dowry against

"The has today filed a charge sheet against an accused (husband of deceased) under section 498-A, 302, 201 and 120-B of in the Court of Special Judicial Magistrate, Cases, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) in a case relating to alleged of his wife Sara Singh," Gaur said.

He said the had registered the case on October 19, 2015, on a request from the Uttar Pradesh government.

He said she was allegedly murdered on July 9, 2015, with a "premeditated plan" by to get rid of her.

was arrested on November 25, 2016, and is in judicial custody.

is the son of influential politician Amar Mani Tripathi and Madhu Mani Tripathi, both convicted in the of poetess Madhumita Shukla in 2007 and serving life terms.

Amar Mani Tripathi who had stints in the Congress, BJP, SP and BSP was a minister under and Yadav-led governments in Uttar Pradesh.