TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Elections » UP Assembly election 2017 » News

Manoj Sinha likely to be new Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

Uttarakhand verdict LIVE: Trivendra Singh Rawat takes oath as CM
Business Standard

UP verdict LIVE: Who will be the next chief minister? BJP to decide today

Manoj Sinha, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dinesh Sharma are in the race

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Modi, narendra, PM, Amit,
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being offered Tirupathi Balaji prasad by BJP President Amit Shah

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) will decide on who will be the next chief minister of Uttar Pradesh (UP). Many names have been in the news including, Manoj Sinha, Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Dinesh Sharma. 

Home Minister Rajnath Singh's name is also making into the news. A senior BJP leader, who declined to be named as the party was still keeping suspense over the post alive, told IANS that Sinha has emerged as the top choice to head the Uttar Pradesh government after strong backing from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah.

"It is almost decided. The announcement is likely to be made after the (newly-elected) BJP MLAs meet in Lucknow" on Saturday evening, the BJP leader said.

 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

UP verdict LIVE: Who will be the next chief minister? BJP to decide today

Manoj Sinha, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dinesh Sharma are in the race

Manoj Sinha, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dinesh Sharma are in the race The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) will decide on who will be the next chief minister of Uttar Pradesh (UP). Many names have been in the news including, Manoj Sinha, Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Dinesh Sharma. 

Home Minister Rajnath Singh's name is also making into the news. A senior BJP leader, who declined to be named as the party was still keeping suspense over the post alive, told IANS that Sinha has emerged as the top choice to head the Uttar Pradesh government after strong backing from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah.
"It is almost decided. The announcement is likely to be made after the (newly-elected) BJP MLAs meet in Lucknow" on Saturday evening, the BJP leader said.

 
 image
Business Standard
177 22

UP verdict LIVE: Who will be the next chief minister? BJP to decide today

Manoj Sinha, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dinesh Sharma are in the race

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) will decide on who will be the next chief minister of Uttar Pradesh (UP). Many names have been in the news including, Manoj Sinha, Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Dinesh Sharma. 

Home Minister Rajnath Singh's name is also making into the news. A senior BJP leader, who declined to be named as the party was still keeping suspense over the post alive, told IANS that Sinha has emerged as the top choice to head the Uttar Pradesh government after strong backing from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah.

"It is almost decided. The announcement is likely to be made after the (newly-elected) BJP MLAs meet in Lucknow" on Saturday evening, the BJP leader said.

 

image
Business Standard
177 22