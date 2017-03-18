The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) will decide on who will be the next chief minister of Uttar Pradesh (UP). Many names have been in the news including, Manoj Sinha, Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Dinesh Sharma.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh's name is also making into the news. A senior BJP leader, who declined to be named as the party was still keeping suspense over the post alive, told IANS that Sinha has emerged as the top choice to head the Uttar Pradesh government after strong backing from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah.
UP verdict LIVE: Who will be the next chief minister? BJP to decide today
Manoj Sinha, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dinesh Sharma are in the race
BS Web Team |
http://mybs.in/2UUDrOt
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
