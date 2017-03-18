UP verdict LIVE: Who will be the next chief minister? BJP to decide today

"It is almost decided. The announcement is likely to be made after the (newly-elected) MLAs meet in Lucknow" on Saturday evening, the leader said.

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) will decide on who will be the next chief minister of (UP). Many names have been in the news including, Manoj Sinha, Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Home Minister Rajnath Singh's name is also making into the news. A senior leader, who declined to be named as the party was still keeping suspense over the post alive, told IANS that Sinha has emerged as the top choice to head the government after strong backing from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah.

3:37 PM Yogi Adityanath arrives in Delhi.

3:13 PM Rajnath Singh, however, has declined any possibilities of taking over the CM post of Uttar Pradesh.

3:00 PM For the first time in 15 years, BJP has come to power in Uttar Pradesh.

2:55 PM As the countdown for the final decision on the chief ministerial face for Uttar Pradesh is nearing its end, the tussle for the chair of power has escalated to levels of demonstrations in favour of the names of contention - UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya, firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath and Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh - outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Lucknow.

2:45 PM BJP won 311 seats in the just concluded Assembly elections. While the BSP could manage only 19.

2:39 PM After swearing in of Manohar Prrikar as the CM of Goa, speculations have flared up that BJP might make Rajnath Singh the CM of Uttar Pradesh.

2:33 PM Though Manoj Sinha on Friday said he was not in race to be the Uttar Pradesh CM, experts are not yet ruling him out of race.

2:32 PM Or will it be Manoj Sinha who will form the next state government in Uttar Pradesh?

2:31 PM Rajnath Singh's name too has been floating around.

2:29 PM Will Keshav Krasad Paurya be the next CM of UP?

2:28 PM Who will be the next chief minister of Uttar Pradesh? The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will decide the leader of the UP legislature party today

2:06 PM The BJP will announce the name of the next CM of Uttar Pradesh today.