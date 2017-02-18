Uttar Pradesh will elect its own daughter, not adopted son: Mayawati

The BSP chief claimed that people are 'fed up' with almost 3 years of Modi government at the Centre

The BSP chief claimed that people are 'fed up' with almost 3 years of Modi government at the Centre

The people of have decided to ensure the victory of their "own daughter" rather than the "adopted son" in the ongoing polls, supremo said today.



"The people of have made up their minds not to elect the adopted son (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) but their own daughter (Mayawati) in this election," she told a poll meeting here.



The chief claimed that the people of Uttar Pradesh, as well as the rest of the country, were "fed up" with the almost three years of the at the Centre.



Charging the with "burdening the population in the name of (fight against) black money", she asked the prime minister to tell the people how much was deposited in banks post



also attacked Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, holding him responsible for the "bad shape of law-and-order" in the state.



She also claimed that SP patriarch Yadav's brother Shivpal was "working internally" to "cut the votes" of that party.

Press Trust of India